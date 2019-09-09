शूटिंग के दौरान डायरेक्टर्स को दिल दे बैठी ये 7 हीरोइनें, शादी कर बसाया घर

{"_id":"5d7688cf8ebc3e0172325de2","slug":"anurag-kashyap-birthday-special-these-bollywood-actress-got-married-with-directors","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u0942\u091f\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u094c\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0947\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u093f\u0932 \u0926\u0947 \u092c\u0948\u0920\u0940 \u092f\u0947 7 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928\u0947\u0902, \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0930 \u092c\u0938\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0918\u0930","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
bollywood actress got married with Directors
- फोटो : amar ujala
Kalki Koechlin and Anurag Kashyap
- फोटो : social media
udita goswami mohit suri
- फोटो : file photo
आदित्य चोपड़ा और रानी मुखर्जी
- फोटो : file photo
बोनी और खुशी कपूर के साथ श्रीदेवी
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
सोनाली बेंद्रे और गोल्डी बहल
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
Ramesh Sippy, wife Kiran Juneja
- फोटो : social media
mahesh bhatt, soni razdan