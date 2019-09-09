शहर चुनें

शूटिंग के दौरान डायरेक्टर्स को दिल दे बैठी ये 7 हीरोइनें, शादी कर बसाया घर

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 09 Sep 2019 10:49 PM IST
bollywood actress got married with Directors
bollywood actress got married with Directors - फोटो : amar ujala
फिल्मों में अक्सर देखा गया है कि हीरो हीरोइन को ले जाता है और फिर हैप्पी एंडिंग हो जाती है। लेकिन असल जिंदगी में ये भी देखा गया है जब हीरोइनें हीरो को छोड़कर निर्देशक के प्यार में पड़ीं और शादी कर ली। आज कुछ ऐसी ही हीरोइनों के बारे में हम आपको बताएंगे जिन्होंने निर्देशकों से शादी की।
 
anurag kashyap birthday special soni razdan mahesh bhatt sonali bendre sridevi boney kapoor अनुराग कश्यप जन्मदिन विशेष सोनी राजदान महेश भट्ट सोनाली बेंद्रे श्रीदेवी बोनी कपूर
bollywood actress got married with Directors
bollywood actress got married with Directors - फोटो : amar ujala
Kalki Koechlin and Anurag Kashyap
Kalki Koechlin and Anurag Kashyap - फोटो : social media
udita goswami mohit suri
udita goswami mohit suri - फोटो : file photo
आदित्य चोपड़ा और रानी मुखर्जी
आदित्य चोपड़ा और रानी मुखर्जी - फोटो : file photo
बोनी और खुशी कपूर के साथ श्रीदेवी
बोनी और खुशी कपूर के साथ श्रीदेवी - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
सोनाली बेंद्रे और गोल्डी बहल
सोनाली बेंद्रे और गोल्डी बहल - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
Ramesh Sippy, wife Kiran Juneja
Ramesh Sippy, wife Kiran Juneja - फोटो : social media
mahesh bhatt, soni razdan
mahesh bhatt, soni razdan
