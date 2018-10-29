बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5bd6921ebdec2269c33c53bc","slug":"anup-jalota-revealed-bigg-boss-scripted-and-no-any-relation-with-jasleen","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u0917 \u092c\u0949\u0938 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930 \u0906\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0905\u0928\u0942\u092a \u091c\u0932\u094b\u091f\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u0938\u0932\u0940\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, '\u0939\u092e \u0926\u094b\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0924\u093e...'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
बिग बॉस से बाहर आते ही अनूप जलोटा ने जसलीन को लेकर किया चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, 'हम दोनों का रिश्ता...'
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 29 Oct 2018 10:27 AM IST
बिग बॉस सीजन 12 शुरू हुए एक महीना से ज्यादा हो गया है । शो की टीआरपी बढ़ाने के लिए बिग बॉस के मेकर्स नए-नए टि्वस्ट लेकर आ रहे हैं । इस बार वीकेंड में डबल एविक्शन कर बिग बॉस ने दर्शकों को चौंका दिया । शो से इस हफ्ते अनूप जलोटा और सबा खान को बेघर कर दिया गया ।
