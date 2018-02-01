अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Amitabh Bachchan will start shooting for his next Jhund

दर्द में भी शूटिंग कर रहे अमिताभ बच्चन, 15 फरवरी से करेंगे 'झुंड' में काम

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 01 Feb 2018 03:51 PM IST
Amitabh Bachchan will start shooting for his next Jhund
1 of 4
बॉलीवुड के शहंशाह अमिताभ बच्चन इन दिनों फिल्म 'ठग्स ऑफ हिंदुस्तान' की शूटिंग में व्यस्त हैं। करीब 15 फरवरी तक फिल्म की शूटिंग पूरी हो जाएगी। जिसके बाद अमिताभ बच्चन अपनी आने वाली दूसरी फिल्म में व्यस्त हो जाएंगे। इसकी जानकारी उन्होंने अपने ब्लॉग पर दी है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
amitabh bachchan jhund nagraj manjule bollywood

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all entertainment news in Hindi related to bollywood news, Tv news, hollywood news, movie reviews etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from entertainment and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

deepika padukone slapped a man at the age of 14 who tried to pull her
Bollywood

14 की उम्र में पैरेंट्स के सामने दीपिका पादुकोण ने किया था ऐसा काम, जानकर हैरान रह गए खिलजी

1 फरवरी 2018

Box office collection day 7 Padmaavat crosses 6 million dollars mark in North America
Bollywood

Box Office कलेक्शन: रोज नए रिकॉर्ड्स बना रही भंसाली की फिल्म 'पद्मावत', विदेशों में मचा दिया तहलका

1 फरवरी 2018

Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput oops moment caught on camera see Video
Bollywood

हसबैंड शाहिद के साथ मीरा का Oops मूमेंट, दुपट्टे ने ऐसे बिगाड़ा रोमांस का खेल, वायरल हो रहा VIDEO

1 फरवरी 2018

after padmaavat Sanjay Leela Bhansali to cast Deepika padukone Ranveer singh for his next
Bollywood

'पद्मावत' के बाद दीपिका-रणवीर को लेकर चौका मारेंगे भंसाली, किया बड़ा खुलासा

1 फरवरी 2018

ranveer singh on khilji Kids used to look at me and start crying
Bollywood

'खिलजी' के लुक को देख रोने लगते थे बच्चे, चीखते-चीखते रणवीर की चली जाती थी आवाज

1 फरवरी 2018

Divya Khosla Kumar wants Yami Gautam to apologize to work in her new film Batti Gul Meter Chalu
Bollywood

यामी गौतम पर टूटा दुखों का पहाड़, चुकानी पड़ सकती है बड़ी कीमत

1 फरवरी 2018

More in Bollywood

Sanjay Leela Bhansali on Ranveer Singh He is a very special actor
Bollywood

'पद्मावत' की बंपर सक्सेस के बाद रणवीर के बारे में पहली बार ऐसा भंसाली, क्यों बनाया खिलजी

1 फरवरी 2018

hina khan debut at lakme faishon week first project after bigg boss 11
Bollywood

बिग बॉस के बाद टीवी की इस बहू की खुली किस्मत, अब रैंप पर बिखेरेंगी जलवा

1 फरवरी 2018

padmaavat ranveer singh gangnam dance style video viral on social media
Bollywood

'पद्मावत' में रणवीर सिंह का ये 'गंगनम स्टाइल' डांस वीडियो वायरल, इस वजह से हो रहा पॉपुलर

1 फरवरी 2018

sonam kapoor supports swara bhaskar on open letter padmaavat
Bollywood

'पद्मावत' पर दो धड़ों में बंटा बॉलीवुड, 'पैडमैन' की हीरोइन ने स्वरा का किया समर्थन

1 फरवरी 2018

sanjay leela bhansali is all set to work on his next film after padmaavat
Bollywood

'पद्मावत' के बाद अपनी इस बड़े बजट की फिल्म पर काम करेंगे भंसाली, ऐसा होगा थीम

1 फरवरी 2018

akshay kumar train in traditional artillery and sword fighting for next film kesari
Bollywood

पैड बनाने के बाद अब तोप चलाने की ट्रेनिंग लेंगे अक्षय कुमार, 'केसरी' में दिखेगा दमदार लुक

1 फरवरी 2018

Akshay Kumar Film Padman third song Sayaani released celebrating a girl first period
Bollywood

Padman Song: लड़की हुई 'सयानी' तो मनाया गया जश्न, हल्दी-दूध से नहलाकर ली बलाएं

1 फरवरी 2018

Unknown facts about Jackie Shroff on his birthday
Bollywood

जैकी श्रॉफ का पूरा नाम जानते हैं क्या, किसने बनाया 'हीरो', जानिए 5 ऐसे रोचक तथ्य

1 फरवरी 2018

shocking amitabh bachchan goodbye to twitter

शाहरुख ने अमिताभ को पछाड़ा तो जताई नाराजगी, बोले- 'अलविदा कहने का वक्त आ गया'

1 फरवरी 2018

swara bhaskar interview after open letter for padmaavat
Bollywood

'पद्मावत' पर लिखे ओपन लेटर पर विवाद होते ही सामने आईं स्वरा पर कुछ बोल न पाई, जानिए क्यों?

1 फरवरी 2018

Ishaan Khatter And Janhvi Kapoor Get Intimate Inside A car at dhadak shooting
Bollywood

ढाई घंटे तक कार के अंदर ऐसा क्या करते रहे ईशान और जाह्नवी, आधी रात को शुरू करनी पड़ी शूटिंग

1 फरवरी 2018

Esha Gupta trolled for posting bold pictures on Instagram
Bollywood

ईशा गुप्ता की ऐसी तस्वीरें हुईं वायरल, कहने पर मजबूर हुए ट्रोलर्स- 'कपड़े ही उतार दो'

1 फरवरी 2018

Deepika Padukone reacts on Karni sena threats
Bollywood

'पद्मावत' रिलीज के बाद धमकियों पर पहली बार बोलीं दीपिका, जानकर करणी सेना कर सकती है बवाल

1 फरवरी 2018

urvashi rautela compared her film hate story-4 with priyanka and kangna faction film
Bollywood

हेट स्टोरी-4 पर ऊर्वशी रौतेला ने कही बड़ी बात, प्रियंका और कंगना को लिया आड़े हाथ

1 फरवरी 2018

Madhuri Dixit says working with Anil Kapoor after 18 years is so exciting
Bollywood

18 साल बाद फिर 'धक धक गर्ल' से रोमांस करेगा 'बेटा', माधुरी दीक्षित बोलीं-अच्छा है...

1 फरवरी 2018

ranveer singh comment on manushi chhillar live chat session
Bollywood

Live Video पर रणवीर सिंह का कमेंट देखकर हैरान रह गईं मिस वर्ल्ड, ऐसे दिया जवाब

1 फरवरी 2018

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.