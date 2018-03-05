शहर चुनें

..जब ‘मधुशाला’ को लेकर हो रही आलोचना के बचाव में उतरे थे महात्मा गांधी, अमिताभ ने शेयर किया किस्सा

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 05 Mar 2018 12:03 PM IST
Amitabh Bachchan says When Gandhiji did not find anything objectionable in the madhushala
1 of 5
अभिनेता अमिताभ बच्चन ने उस समय को याद किया है जब उनके पिता कवि हरिवंश राय बच्चन को उनकी शानदार काव्य पुस्तक ‘मधुशाला’ को लेकर आलोचनाओं का सामना करना पड़ा था। बाद में महात्मा गांधी को उनके बचाव में सामने आना पड़ा था।
amitabh bachchan harivansh rai bachchan 'madhushala'

