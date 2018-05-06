बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
दो फिल्मों के बाद अमिताभ बच्चन ने इस डायरेक्टर को लेकर कह दी बड़ी बात, दूसरे भी सोचेंगे
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 06 May 2018 12:31 PM IST
बॉलीवुड के महानायक अमिताभ बच्चन इन दिनों चर्चा में हैं। हाल ही में उनकी फिल्म ‘102 नॉट ऑउट’ रिलीज हुई है। इस फिल्म में उनके साथ ऋषि कपूर भी मुख्य भूमिका मेें हैं। इस बीच अमिताभ बच्चन ने बॉलीवु़ड के एक बड़े डायरेक्टर को लेकर बड़ी बात कही है। इस डायरेक्टर के साथ दो फिल्में की हैं।
