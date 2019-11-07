शहर चुनें

हिंदी सिनेमा में बिग बी के 50 साल पूरे, ख्वाजा अहमद अब्बास के इस सवाल पर बंध गई थी अमिताभ की घिघ्घी

पंकज शुक्ल, मुंबई, Updated Thu, 07 Nov 2019 01:08 PM IST
अमिताभ बच्चन
1 of 6
अमिताभ बच्चन - फोटो : social media
पिछली सदी के महानायक कहलाए अभिनेता अमिताभ बच्चन नई सदी में भी नए जोश के साथ हिंदी फिल्मों में लीड किरदार कर रहे हैं। 7 नवंबर 1969 को उनकी पहली फिल्म सात हिंदुस्तानी रिलीज हुई, इस लिहाज से अमिताभ बच्चन ने गुरुवार को सिनेमा में 50 साल पूरे कर लिए। बिग बी के सिनेमा में 50 साल पूरे होने पर फिल्म जगत के तमाम लोगों ने उन्हें बधाइयां भेजी हैं, लेकिन कम लोग ही जानते होंगे कि आखिर फिल्म सात हिंदुस्तानी में अमिताभ बच्चन को ये रोल मिला कैसे?
