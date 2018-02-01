बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
साउथ एक्ट्रेस अमाला पॉल के साथ हुई छेड़छाड़, कहा 'अकेला देख नुकसान पहुंचा सकता है'
इंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 01 Feb 2018 12:03 PM IST
साउथ एक्ट्रेस अमाला पॉल ने हाल ही में एक व्यक्ति के खिलाफ यौन उत्पीड़न का मामला दर्ज करवाया है। अमाला का आरोप है कि एक व्यक्ति ने उनके कार्यस्थल पर उनका यौन उत्पीड़न किया है। जिसकी शिकायत उन्होंने चेन्नई के टी नगर पुलिस स्टेशन में दर्ज करवाई है।
