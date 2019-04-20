रणबीर के साथ काम करने के लिए इस हद तक गुजरी थीं आलिया, तब जाकर मिली 'ब्रह्मास्त्र'

शहर चुनें

Alia Bhatt pleaded to Brahmastra director to cast her opposite Ranbir Kapoor

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 20 Apr 2019 09:33 AM IST
alia bhatt
1 of 5
alia bhatt - फोटो : file photo
बॉलीवुड अभिनेत्री आलिया भट्ट इस समय अपनी फिल्म 'कलंक' को लेकर चर्चा में हैं, इस बीच उन्होंने अपने ब्वॉयफ्रेंड रणबीर कपूर को लेकर बड़ा खुलासा किया है। उन्होंने कहा है कि फिल्म 'ब्रह्मास्त्र' के लिए उन्होंने खुद फिल्म के डायरेक्टर अयान मुखर्जी से निवेदन किया था कि इस फिल्म में वह रणवीर कपूर के अपोजिट उन्हें लें। 
 
alia bhatt ranbir kapoor ayan mukherjee brahmastra kalank sanjay dutt madhuri dixit
