'पैडमैन' के प्रमोशन पर अक्षय कुमार ने कर दिया ऐसा काम, ट्विटर पर हो गए ट्रोल

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 23 Jan 2018 02:52 PM IST
akshay kumar troll in twitter during padman promotion with abvp flag
बॉलीवुड के मॉचो मैन यानि अक्षय कुमार इन दिनों अपनी फिल्म 'पैडमैन' का जोरो से प्रमोशन कर रहे हैं। अक्षय कुमार ने फिल्म 'पद्मावत' पर चल रहे विरोध को देखते हुए 'पैडमैन' की रिलीज डेट को आगे बढ़ा दिया है। अब उनको फिल्म का प्रमोशन करने के लिए और ज्यादा समय मिल गया है। इसी बीच अक्षय कुमार फिल्म का प्रमोशन करने के लिए दिल्ली यूनिवर्सिटी पहुंचे थे। यहां पर वूमेन मैराथन का आयोजन किया गया था। अक्षय भी इस समारोह में पहुंचे थे लेकिन इस मैराथन की एक फोटो वायरल हो गई है जिस पर अक्षय को जबरदस्त तरीके से ट्रोल किया जा रहा है।

पढ़ेंः पीएम मोदी के दावोस पहुंचने से पहले शाहरुख खान ने कह दी थी ये बात, तुरंत हो गई वायरल
padman akshay kumar bollywood

