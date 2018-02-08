अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   akshay kumar plays badminton after sanitary napkin challenge video goes viral

सैनेटरी नैपकिन को हाथ में लेने के बाद अब अक्षय कुमार ने किया ये काम, मिनटों में वीडियो हुआ वायरल

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 08 Feb 2018 03:00 PM IST
akshay kumar plays badminton after sanitary napkin challenge video goes viral
1 of 4
बॉलीवुड के माचोमैन यानि अक्षय कुमार अपनी फिल्म 'पैडमैन' को लेकर सुर्खियों में छाए हुए हैं। अक्षय कुमार पूरे जोर शोर के साथ फिल्म का प्रमोशन कर रहे हैं। फिल्म के प्रमोशन के लिए वह हर तरह के कार्य में बढ़-चढ़कर हिस्सा ले रहे हैं। पहले उन्होंने हाथ में सैनेटरी नैपकिन लेकर फोटो पोस्ट करने का चैलेंज सबके सामने रखा और अब वह हेल्थ फिटनेस की तरफ ध्यान देते हुए कुछ खास करते नजर आएं। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
akshay kumar padman bollywood

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all entertainment news in Hindi related to bollywood news, Tv news, hollywood news, movie reviews etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from entertainment and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer film 2.0 release date postponed
Bollywood

अभी और करना होगा इंतजार, 450 करोड़ में बनीं इस फिल्म की रिलीज डेट फिर आगे बढ़ी

8 फरवरी 2018

actor jitendra cousin wrote a letter and describe the whole incident about that night
Bollywood

47 साल बाद बहन ने जितेंद्र पर लगाया रेप की कोशिश का आरोप, चिट्ठी में बताया- क्या हुआ था उस रात

8 फरवरी 2018

ranveer singh comment on anushka sharma film pari tearser

अनुष्का के खून से सने चेहरे को देख डरे एक्स ब्वॉयफ्रेंड, पति के बाद इस एक्टर ने दिया ऐसा रिएक्शन

8 फरवरी 2018

truth of madhuri dixit and anil kapoor love story on valentine week
Bollywood

शादीशुदा अनिल कपूर की जिंदगी में जब आईं थीं माधुरी दीक्षित, जानिए क्या था दोनों के रिश्ते का सच

8 फरवरी 2018

Anupriya Goenka speaks about Swara Bhaskar open letter
Bollywood

दीपिका के बाद रतन सिंह की पहली पत्नी आईं सामने, बोलीं - ऐसे सीन को गंभीरता से न लें

8 फरवरी 2018

punjabi actress and model sonam bajwa share bold photo in social media people troll her
Bollywood

पंजाबी एक्ट्रेस ने पोस्ट कर दी ऐसी तस्वीर, भड़क गए लोग, लिख दिए भद्दे कमेंट्स

8 फरवरी 2018

More in Bollywood

Ranveer Singh opens up about the biggest competion of bollywood movies
Bollywood

रणवीर ने दिखाए तेवर, बताया कौन है इस समय सबसे बड़ा 'कॉम्पिटीशन'

8 फरवरी 2018

3 storeys trailer Renuka Shahane Richa Chadha and Pulkit Samrat mysteries
Bollywood

सलमान की 'भाभी' और जीजा पहली बार दिखेंगे एक साथ, 24 साल बाद पहचानना मुश्किल

8 फरवरी 2018

Karni Sena and Sarva Brahman Mahasabha demand pre screening of Manikarnika the queen of jhansi
Bollywood

मणिकर्णिका विवाद: करणी सेना ने दी धमकी, कहा-ब्राह्मण का खून बहेगा तो चुप नहीं बैठेगा राजपूत

8 फरवरी 2018

Anushka and Virat get a book full of love poems as a gift from parent
Bollywood

अनुष्का को विराट के सास-ससुर से मिला ऐसा Valentine गिफ्ट, देखते ही खुश हो जाएगा न्यूली मैरिड कपल

8 फरवरी 2018

Mithun Chakraborty shared personal experience with Rani facing Hichki on his complexion
Bollywood

शीशे में खुद को देख रोते थे मिथुन दा, रानी मुखर्जी को बताया जिंदगी का सबसे बड़ा राज

8 फरवरी 2018

Bollywood celebs who have been accused of rape like Jitendra
Bollywood

जितेंद्र अकेले नहीं, बॉलीवुड के इन 10 सितारों पर भी लग चुके हैं यौन उत्पीड़न और रेप जैसे आरोप

8 फरवरी 2018

Pakistan censor board may ban the movie padmaavat after the film review
Bollywood

'पद्मावत' को लेकर पाकिस्तान में भी छिड़ी जंग, रिलीज के बाद हुई बैन की मांग

8 फरवरी 2018

Birthday Special: Remembering Jagjit Singh on his 77 birth anniversary
Bollywood

B'Day Spl : सड़क हादसे में बेटे को खोते ही टूट गए थे जगजीत सिंह, सदा के लिए छोड़ना चाहते थे संगीत

8 फरवरी 2018

Priyanka Chopra become army girl during Quantico shooting
Bollywood

Kiss करने के बाद प्रियंका ने हाथ में थामी बंदूक, इस शख्स की तलाश में बन गई आर्मी गर्ल

8 फरवरी 2018

five bollywood couples who have contacted with their ex-partners as a friend
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड का खास 5 जोड़ियां, तलाक लेने के बाद भी नहीं तोड़ी दोस्ती

8 फरवरी 2018

Kapil Sharma new show promo pictures goes viral on Internet
Bollywood

फिर से TRP किंग बनने आ रहे हैं कपिल शर्मा, प्रोमो शूट की तस्वीरों से ही लग जाएगा अंदाजा

8 फरवरी 2018

propose day 2018 most romantic bollywood stars proposals
Bollywood

हर साल 100 करोड़ कमाने वाले सुनील शेट्टी ने गर्लफ्रेंड को कहां किया था प्रपोज, जानकर नहीं होगा यकीन

8 फरवरी 2018

Deepika Padukone wants to do love scene with American actor James Franco
Bollywood

इस एक्टर के साथ दीपिका पूरी करना चाहती हैं अधूरी इच्छा, जानकर रणवीर को आ सकता है गुस्सा

8 फरवरी 2018

monica gill is a part of jp dutta movie paltan
Bollywood

'पलटन' में 'फिरंगी' एक्ट्रेस लगाएंगी अपने हुस्न का तड़का, हर्षवर्धन राणे के साथ करेंगी रोमांस

8 फरवरी 2018

jacqueline fernandez to recreate Madhuri magic in Ek do teen for Baaghi 2
Bollywood

30 साल बाद माधुरी के 'एक दो तीन' पर 'बागी 2' में आइटम नंबर करेंगी जैकलीन फर्नांडिस

8 फरवरी 2018

Alia Bhatt takes step for animal welfare, initiative names co exist
Bollywood

आलिया भट्ट का प्यार आया सबके सामने, सुनकर आप भी करेंगे फक्र

8 फरवरी 2018

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.