अजय देवगन की 'रेड' से हिला बॉक्स ऑफिस, 'पैडमैन' और 'पद्मावत' को टक्कर दे कमा डाले इतने करोड़

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 17 Mar 2018 09:36 AM IST
अजय देवगन और इलियाना डिक्रूज की पीरियड क्राइम थ्रिलर फिल्म 'रेड' कल यानी 16 मार्च को रिलीज हो गई। देश भर के क्रिटिक्स ने फिल्म को अच्छा बताया है। साथ ही दर्शकों को भी अजय का अफसर वाला अंदाज बेहद पसंद आया।
