अजय देवगन दिखाएंगे रामसे ब्रदर्स की अनसुनी कहानियां, फ्लॉप फिल्म के हिट सीन ने बदल दी थी किस्मत

मुंबई डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 07 Nov 2019 12:31 PM IST
Ajay Devgn and Priti Sinha
1 of 5
Ajay Devgn and Priti Sinha - फोटो : Mumbai, Amar Ujala
पृथ्वीराज कपूर के फिल्म एक नन्हीं मुन्नी लड़की थी में शैतान का मुखौटा पहनकर डराने के सीन से प्रेरणा पाकर 1972 में हिंदी सिनेमा की सुपरहिट हॉरर फिल्म दो गज जमीन के नीचे बनाने वाले फिल्म निर्माता फतेहचंद रामसे की खुद की कहानी अब बड़े परदे पर उतरने जा रही है। मशहूर अभिनेता अजय देवगन और चर्चित फिल्म अंदाज अपना अपना के निर्माता विनय सिन्हा की बेटी प्रीति ने रामसे ब्रदर्स पर फिल्म बनाने का फैसला किया है। फतेहचंद रामसे अपने सात बेटों के साथ बंबई आए थे और इन सात बेटों ने रामसे ब्रदर्स के नाम से हिंदी सिनेमा में हॉरर फिल्मों का एक नया इतिहास लिख दिया।
 
ajay devgn ramsay brothers
Ajay Devgn and Priti Sinha
Ajay Devgn and Priti Sinha - फोटो : Mumbai, Amar Ujala
Veerana and Band Darwaza
Veerana and Band Darwaza - फोटो : Mumbai, Amar Ujala
Do Gaz Zameen Ke Neeche
Do Gaz Zameen Ke Neeche - फोटो : Mumbai, Amar Ujala
Ajay Devgn
Ajay Devgn - फोटो : Amar Ujala, Mumbai
Priti Sinha
Priti Sinha - फोटो : Mumbai, Amar Ujala
