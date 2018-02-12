अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   actor pran birthday know about his unknown facts

PHOTOS: हीरो से भी ज्यादा फीस लेने वाले प्राण की आखिरी समय में हुई थी ऐसी हालत, चलने को तरस गए थे

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 12 Feb 2018 03:49 PM IST
actor pran birthday know about his unknown facts
1 of 8
अपनी कॉमेडी से दर्शकों को हंसाने और विलेन बनकर डराने वाले एक्टर प्राण का आज 98वां जन्मदिवस है। प्राण का जन्म दिल्ली के बल्लीमारान इलाके में 12 फरवीर 1920 को हुआ था। बचपन में उनका नाम 'प्राण कृष्ण सिकंद' था। जो फिल्मों में आने के बाद सिर्फ प्राण रह गया था। दिल्ली में उनका परिवार बेहद समृद्ध था। वे बचपन से ही पढ़ाई में होशियार रहे, खास तौर पर गणित में।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
pran amitabh bachchan

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all entertainment news in Hindi related to bollywood news, Tv news, hollywood news, movie reviews etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from entertainment and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

malyalam actress priya prakash varrier become internet sensation after viral video
Bollywood

चंद घंटों में इंटरनेट सेंसेशन बनने वाली इस लड़की की क्या है सच्चाई, 10 तस्वीरों में जानें पूरी कहानी

12 फरवरी 2018

actress priya prakash varrier one more video leak must watch

आंखों से पूरे इंडिया को घायल करने वाली प्रिया का एक और VIDEO आया सामने, इसे देख पिछला भूल जाएंगे

12 फरवरी 2018

National crush of india priya prakash varrier viral video reactions
Bollywood

एक झटके में 'नेशनल क्रश ऑफ इंडिया' बनी प्रिया प्रकाश, यूजर्स बोले-बस एक वीडियो और...

12 फरवरी 2018

Kiss day special 5 Bollywood celebrities who kisses in front of public
Bollywood

देखिए बॉलीवुड के 5 चर्चित Kissing सीन, जब एक्टर्स ने दिखाया खुल्लम - खुल्ला प्यार

12 फरवरी 2018

priya prakash varrier song video viral on social media in valentine week
Bollywood

26 सेकेंड में इस तरह प्यार का इजहार कर गई ये लड़की, सोशल मीडिया पर मचा तहलका

12 फरवरी 2018

akshay kumar beats Ranveer Singh to be number one in popularity charts, Amitabh on number 2
Bollywood

PADMAN ने बनाया नंबर वन धमाकेदार रिकार्ड, 'पद्मावत' के 'खिलजी' 5वें पर खिसके

12 फरवरी 2018

More in Bollywood

social media reaction internet sensation girl priya prakash varrier
Bollywood

26 सेकेंड में इंटरनेट पर सुपरस्टार बनी ये लड़की, यूजर्स ने दिए ऐसे-ऐसे गजब के कमेंट

12 फरवरी 2018

B'day Special pran helen unknown facts
Bollywood

प्राण ने कुछ ऐसा कर डाला था हेलेन की जान पर आ गई, डायरेक्टर से कर दी थी शिकायत

12 फरवरी 2018

Swara Bhasker accepts that she has undergone cosmetic surgery to look slim
Bollywood

'ओपन लेटर' लिखने वाली स्वरा भास्कर ने कबूला निजी जिंदगी का बड़ा सच, वजन पर भी बोलीं

12 फरवरी 2018

deepika padukone will be seen in opposite to salman khan in kick 2
Bollywood

6 बार सलमान खान को कर चुकी हैं रिजेक्ट,अब दिखेंगी 'किक 2' में

12 फरवरी 2018

Akshay Kumar PadMan banned in Pakistan Check out reactions here
Bollywood

पाकिस्तान में 'पैडमैन' के बैन होने पर भड़के यूजर्स, महिला पत्रकारों ने दिया करारा जवाब

12 फरवरी 2018

Actor and singer Ayushman Khurana says nothing is safe in film industry
Bollywood

फिल्म इंडस्ट्री पर बोले आयुष्मान खुराना, यहां कुछ सेफ नहीं, कुछ ऐसा देना जरूरी

12 फरवरी 2018

akshay kumar film padman earning Rs 40 crore on weekend
Bollywood

Collection: 'पद्मावत' के लिए खतरा बनी 'पैडमैन', 3 दिन में ही तोड़े बॉक्स ऑफिस के कई रिकॉर्ड

12 फरवरी 2018

anuskha sharma film pari new poster and trailer release date
Bollywood

'परी' के नए पोस्टर में डरी हुईं नजर आ रही हैं अनुष्का शर्मा, इस दिन रिलीज होगा ट्रेलर

12 फरवरी 2018

amitabh bachchan hid is face while coming back from the hospital
Bollywood

अस्पताल से बाहर निकलते हुए अमिताभ बच्चन ने छुपाया मुंह, बीमारी नहीं ये है वजह

12 फरवरी 2018

Shraddha Kapoor starts shooting for Batti Gul Meter chalu in Uttarakhand with Shahid Kapoor
Bollywood

वकील का लिबास पहने उत्तराखंड पहुंची श्रद्धा कपूर और शाहिद के साथ 'बत्ती गुल, मीटर चालू'

12 फरवरी 2018

shilpa shetty eat huge number of rasgulla and win the challenge video viral
Bollywood

...जब शिल्पा शेट्टी ने कबूला इतने रसगुल्ले खाने का चैलेंज, 80 हजार लोग पहुंचे देखने

12 फरवरी 2018

Comedian Kapil Sharma shared funny video on social media
Bollywood

शो से पहले कपिल ने अपने चेहरे का किया ऐसा हाल, देखकर पहचानना होगा मुश्किल

12 फरवरी 2018

sajid khan call his ex girlfriend as a stalker
Bollywood

सलमान की ये हीरोइन करती थी साजिद खान का पीछा, फोन से हो गए थे परेशान

12 फरवरी 2018

Swara Bhasker says she loves Deepika Padukone and wanted to play khilji in Padmaavat
Bollywood

स्वरा भास्कर ने खुद बताई भंसाली को ओपन लेटर लिखने की वजह, बोलीं-आई लव दीपिका

12 फरवरी 2018

south indian actress amala paul says the man was ready to sell her
Bollywood

अब साउथ की इस मशहूर एक्ट्रेस ने बताया यौन शोषण का दर्द, कहा- ...मुझे बेचना चाहता था वह

12 फरवरी 2018

Padman filmmaker R Balki speaks about Ripu Daman Jaiswal allegations
Bollywood

स्क्रिप्ट चोरी के आरोप पर बोले 'पैडमैन' फिल्ममेकर,'अक्सर लोग मूर्खता पूर्ण बयान देते हैं'

12 फरवरी 2018

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.