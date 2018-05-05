बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5aed45d44f1c1b60098b842f","slug":"102-not-out-amitabh-bachchan-questions-twitter-over-his-followers","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u0949\u0932\u094b\u0905\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0902\u0916\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0928\u093e \u092c\u0922\u093c\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0905\u092e\u093f\u0924\u093e\u092d \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0928, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 '\u0905\u0930\u0947 \u092f\u093e\u0930 \u0905\u092c \u0924\u094b \u0939\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u0928\u0902\u092c\u0930 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u093e \u0926\u094b'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
फॉलोअर्स की संख्या ना बढ़ने से परेशान हुए अमिताभ बच्चन, बोले 'अरे यार अब तो हमारे नंबर बढ़ा दो'
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 05 May 2018 11:40 AM IST
अमिताभ बच्चन की फिल्म 102 नॉट आउट रिलीज हो चुकी है। फिल्म को दर्शकों की तरफ से अच्छा रिसपॉन्स मिल रहा है। एक तरफ जहां फैंस अमिताभ को 102 साल के पिता बनते देख खुश हो रहे हैं वहीं दूसरी तरफ अमिताभ बच्चन को ट्विटर पर अपने फॉलोअर्स कम होने की चिंता सता रही है।
