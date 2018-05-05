शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   102 not out amitabh bachchan questions twitter over his followers

फॉलोअर्स की संख्या ना बढ़ने से परेशान हुए अमिताभ बच्चन, बोले 'अरे यार अब तो हमारे नंबर बढ़ा दो'

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 05 May 2018 11:40 AM IST
amitabh
1 of 5
अमिताभ बच्चन की फिल्म 102 नॉट आउट रिलीज हो चुकी है। फिल्म को दर्शकों की तरफ से अच्छा रिसपॉन्स मिल रहा है। एक तरफ जहां फैंस अमिताभ को 102 साल के पिता बनते देख खुश हो रहे हैं वहीं दूसरी तरफ अमिताभ बच्चन को ट्विटर पर अपने फॉलोअर्स कम होने की चिंता सता रही है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
amitabh bachchan 102 not out

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all entertainment news in Hindi related to bollywood news, Tv news, hollywood news, movie reviews etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from entertainment and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

Kareena Sonam
Bollywood

आखिर क्यों सोनम कपूर की शादी की तैयारियों से करीना ने बना ली दूरी, सामने आई बड़ी वजह

5 मई 2018

नरगिस फाखरी
Bollywood

रानी मुखर्जी की भाभी बनने वाली थी ये एक्ट्रेस, अब BF के साथ सड़क पर कुछ ऐसा करते हुए वायरल हुई फोटो

5 मई 2018

वरुण धवन
Bollywood

शादी से 4 दिन पहले मंगेतर आनंद के साथ क्लिनिक पहुंची सोनम कपूर, संगीत की तैयारी के वीडियो हुए LEAK

5 मई 2018

surveen chawla
Bollywood

'Hate Story 2' की इस बोल्ड एक्ट्रेस ने कर दिया ऐसा कांड, गिरफ्तार होंगी जेल जाएंगी!

5 मई 2018

Naagin 3
Bollywood

'नागिन-3' का ट्रेलर रिलीज, देखते ही इन दो बॉलीवुड फिल्मों की आ जाएगी याद

5 मई 2018

Gulshan Kumar
Bollywood

B'Day Spl: पिता के साथ दिल्ली में जूस बेचते थे गुलशन कुमार, अचानक ऐसे बने करोड़ों के मालिक

5 मई 2018

More in Bollywood

Shatrughan Sinha says What happened at National Film Awards 2018 was unfortunate
Bollywood

कास्टिंग काउच के बाद नेशनल अवॉर्ड पर बोले शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा, 'राष्ट्रपति से ऐसी उम्मीद नहीं थी'

5 मई 2018

gulshan kumar
Bollywood

B'dy Spl: चोरी के आरोप से लेकर अंडरवर्ल्ड की धमकी तक जाने गुलशन कुमार से जुड़ी 5 दिलचस्प बातें

5 मई 2018

Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor film 102 Not Out user reaction
Bollywood

दर्शकों को पसंद आए 102 साल के अमिताभ बच्चन, यूजर्स ने अभिषेक बच्चन को दी फिल्म देखने की सलाह

5 मई 2018

Karan Johar and Rajkumar
Bollywood

बिग बी की '102 नॉट आउट' के सामने धराशायी हुई राजकुमार राव की 'ओमर्टा', जानें पहले दिन का कलेक्शन

5 मई 2018

Sonam Kapoor Wedding

सोनम कपूर की शादी को स्पेशल बनाने में जुटा बॉलीवुड, सेलेब्स मिलकर करने वाले हैं यह काम

5 मई 2018

Rajkumar Rao
Bollywood

'ओमर्टा' में राजकुमार राव निभा रहे इस आतंकी का रोल, 'पत्रकार का गला काटने पर सुनाई गई फांसी की सजा'

5 मई 2018

raazi
Bollywood

मेघना गुलजार का बड़ा बयान, बोलीं- अगर आलिया ना होती 'राजी' तो नहीं बन पाती फिल्म

5 मई 2018

Shilpa Shetty
Bollywood

राज कुंद्रा ने दिए पत्नी शिल्पा शेट्टी को ऐसे-ऐेसे गिफ्ट, जानकर यकीनन उड़ जाएंगे होश

5 मई 2018

एमा वॉटसन
Bollywood

कठुआ रेप केस में पीड़िता की वकील की तस्वीर वायरल हुई तो हॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस ने कह डाली ये बात

5 मई 2018

प्रिया प्रकाश
Bollywood

प्रिया प्रकाश के इस वीडियो को देख पुराना भूल जाएंगे, साड़ी में डांस का टैलेंट दिखाकर सुपरहिट हुईंं

5 मई 2018

priyanka chopra
Bollywood

डिजाइन के नाम पर प्रियंका चोपड़ा की ड्रेस में गलत जगह लगा था कट, यूजर्स ने कर दिया TROLL

5 मई 2018

सोनम कपूर
Bollywood

जानिए किस गंभीर बीमारी से जूझ रही हैं सोनम कपूर, शादी से पहले सामने आई ये चौंकाने वाली खबर

4 मई 2018

Sonam Kapoor
Bollywood

सोनम कपूर ही नहीं ये 7 बॉलीवुड स्टार्स भी रह चुके हैं गंभीर रोग का शिकार, सल्लू को थी यहां दिक्कत

4 मई 2018

sanju

‘संजू’ के लिए मुन्ना भाई बन गए रणबीर कपूर, 5वें दिन आ गया 5वां पोस्टर देखिएगा जरूर

4 मई 2018

Fawad Khan
Bollywood

खूबसूरती में अप्सरा है पाक के इस मोस्ट हैंडसम एक्टर की पत्नी, तस्वीरें देखकर ही होगा यकीन

4 मई 2018

parineeti chopra
Bollywood

देखिए..8 बॉलीवुड सिलेब्स के अजीबो-गरीब एक्सप्रेशन, काजोल और आमिर ने तो हद ही कर दी

4 मई 2018

amitabh
AMITABH BACHCHAN
अमिताभ बच्चन
102 Not Out‬
thugs of hindostan

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.