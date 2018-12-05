शहर चुनें

UPTET RESULT 2018 LIVE: परिणाम जल्द जारी, यहां देखें

एजुकेशन डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 05 Dec 2018 11:52 AM IST
UPTET result 2018 उत्तर प्रदेश शिक्षक पात्रता परीक्षा (UPTET) 2018 के परिणाम जारी हो गए हैं। परीक्षा परिणाम जारी करने के साथ सचिव परीक्षा नियामक प्राधिकारी ने बताया कि परीक्षार्थी अपना परिणाम 5 दिसंबर को दोपहर बाद वेबसाइट upbasiceduboard.gov.in पर देखने के साथ उसका प्रिंट ले सकते हैं। आपको बता दें कि पहले रिजल्ट 8 दिसंबर तक जारी होने वाला था पर बाद में तिथि अब में बदलाव आया था।अभी तक ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट पर परिणाम प्रदर्शित नहीं हैं। दोपहर तक जारी होने की संभावना है। परिणाम जानने के लिए अगली स्लाइड देखें। 
