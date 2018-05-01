बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
नौकरी छोड़ी, डेढ़ साल बेटे से दूर रही और इन 12 सवालों का जवाब देकर बन गई IAS
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, सोनीपत(हरियाणा), Updated Tue, 01 May 2018 02:07 PM IST
नौकरी छोड़ी, डेढ़ साल बेटे से दूर रही, क्योंकि आईएएस बनने का जुनून सवार था। इंटरव्यू में 12 सवालों के जवाब दिए और सिलेक्ट हो गई।
