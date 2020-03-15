शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Jobs ›   Government Jobs ›   Ssa Punjab Recruitment Government Teaching Job Vacancy know more details

शिक्षकों के पद पर बंपर भर्तियां, आज ही करें आवेदन

एजुकेशन डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 15 Mar 2020 03:23 PM IST
teacher
1 of 5
teacher - फोटो : social media
सर्व शिक्षा अभियान (एसएसए) पंजाब ईटीटी के रिक्त पदों को भरने के लिए हो रही हैं। आपको बता दें कि इन पदों पर आवेदन करने की अंतिम तिथि 25 मार्च, 2020 तय है। इन पदों पर ऑनलाइन आवेदन मान्य होंगे। उम्मीदवारों को आवेदन शुल्क का भुगतान भी नेट बैंकिंग के माध्यम से ही करना होगा। आवेदन से संबंधित पूरी जानकारी के लिए उम्मीदवार को विज्ञापन लिंक के साथ-साथ आवेदन लिंक भी खबर में आगे की स्लाइड्स में दिया जा रहा है। इस नौकरी से संबंधित विस्तृत जानकारी के लिए अगली स्लाइड देखें। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
CTET 2020 परीक्षा से संबंधित करे कोई भी सवाल, हमारे Experts देंगे जवाब
Click Here!
विज्ञापन
sarva shiksha abhiyan ssa punjab recruitment 2020 teaching jobs

 रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

Sarkari Naukri SAC Recruitment 2020 Vacancy for SCIENTIST/ ENGINEER,Technician ‘B’ and other posts
Government Jobs

भारत अंतरिक्ष अनुसंधान संगठन ने मांगे आवेदन, 10वीं पास हैं तो करें आवेदन

15 मार्च 2020

JOB
Government Jobs

RITES: स्नातकों को एक लाख से ज्यादा मिलेगी सैलरी, ऐसे होगा चयन

15 मार्च 2020

विज्ञापन
पीरियड्स में परेशानी की छुट्टी करो, स्कूल की नहीं
Niine (Advertorial)

पीरियड्स में परेशानी की छुट्टी करो, स्कूल की नहीं
Sarkari Naukri HEC Recruitment 2020 vacancy for Graduate and Technician Diploma Trainee posts
Government Jobs

सरकारी नौकरी पाने का सपना करें पूरा, यहां कई पद हैं खाली

15 मार्च 2020

Sarkari Naukri Bssc Inter Level Combined Competitive Mains Exam Notification Apply Here govt jobs
Government Jobs

BSSC: मुख्य परीक्षा के लिए जल्द करें आवेदन, 18 मार्च है अंतिम तिथि

15 मार्च 2020

कालाष्टमी पर बनारस के कालभैरव मंदिर में पूजा से मिलेगी, शत्रु बाधा और रोगों से मुक्ति : 16 मार्च 2020
Astrology Services

कालाष्टमी पर बनारस के कालभैरव मंदिर में पूजा से मिलेगी, शत्रु बाधा और रोगों से मुक्ति : 16 मार्च 2020
Sarkari Naukri UPRVUNL Recruitment 2020 Vacancies for Staff Nurse, Pharmacist and other posts
Government Jobs

उत्तर प्रदेश में नौकरी का सुनहरा मौका, 300 से ज्यादा पद खाली

15 मार्च 2020

Sarkari Naukri HURL Recruitment 2020 know how to apply for Engineers Posts govt jobs
Government Jobs

अगर है ये डिग्री तो जल्द करें आवेदन, आज है अंतिम मौका

15 मार्च 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

एलआईसी में नौकरी
Government Jobs

LIC में नौकरी पाने के लिए जल्द करें आवेदन, आज है आखिरी मौका

15 मार्च 2020

Sarkari Naukri BIS Recruitment 2020 apply for Senior Technician Technical Assistant Posts govt job
Government Jobs

BIS: भारतीय मानक ब्यूरो में हो रही हैं भर्तियां, जल्द करें आवेदन

15 मार्च 2020

पीरियड्स में परेशानी की छुट्टी करो, स्कूल की नहीं
Niine (Advertorial)

पीरियड्स में परेशानी की छुट्टी करो, स्कूल की नहीं
विज्ञापन
Recruitment of Assistant Manager in HP State Cooperative Bank
Government Jobs

राज्य सहकारी बैंक में सहायक प्रबंधक के पदों पर भर्ती, करें आवेदन

14 मार्च 2020

सरकारी नौकरी
Government Jobs

सुनहरा मौका! 1 लाख रुपये सैलरी वाली 55 सरकारी नौकरियों के लिए शुरू हो गया है रजिस्ट्रेशन

14 मार्च 2020

कालाष्टमी पर बनारस के कालभैरव मंदिर में पूजा से मिलेगी, शत्रु बाधा और रोगों से मुक्ति : 16 मार्च 2020
Astrology Services

कालाष्टमी पर बनारस के कालभैरव मंदिर में पूजा से मिलेगी, शत्रु बाधा और रोगों से मुक्ति : 16 मार्च 2020
BPSC Recruitment 2020 Assistant Prosecution Officer Vacant know more details
Government Jobs

BPSC: सरकारी नौकरी पाने का फिर एक मौका, बढ़ी आवेदन की तिथि

14 मार्च 2020

LIC
Government Jobs

LIC में नौकरी कर बन जाएं ऑफिसर, आवेदन के लिए बस एक दिन बाकी

14 मार्च 2020

job
Government Jobs

स्नातकों के लिए BEL में नौकरी, अंतिम तिथि बेहद नजदीक

14 मार्च 2020

सरकारी नौकरी
Government Jobs

खुशखबरी! 9 हजार से ज्यादा सरकारी नौकरियों के लिए आज से शुरू हो गया है आवेदन

13 मार्च 2020

Job
Government Jobs

ट्रेनी को मिलेंगे डेढ़ लाख से ज्यादा, स्नातकों के लिए सुनहरा मौका

13 मार्च 2020

C-DAC Hyderabad Recruitment 2020 vacancy for Project engineers and Project Associate posts
Government Jobs

C-DAC में निकली भर्तियां, यहां कई पद हैं खाली

13 मार्च 2020

Sarkari Naukri BECIL Recruitment 2020 Vacancy for MTS and Nursery Aya Female posts Govt jobs
Government Jobs

10वीं पास के लिए नौकरी का मौका, जल्द करें आवेदन

13 मार्च 2020

Sarkari Naukri RCB Recruitment 2020 many vacancies know how to apply govt jobs
Government Jobs

अगर है स्नातक तो जल्द करें आवेदन, यहां कई पद हैं खाली

13 मार्च 2020

Sarkari Naukri THDC Recruitment 2020 vacancy for Apprentice posts know how to apply
Government Jobs

8वीं से लेकर 12वीं पास के लिए सरकारी नौकरी का मौका, जल्द करें आवेदन

13 मार्च 2020

Sarkari Naukri PGCIL Recruitment 2020 vacancy for Executive Trainee Finance posts govt jobs
Government Jobs

पावर ग्रिड कॉर्पोरेशन ने मांगे हैं आवेदन, यहां है सरकारी नौकरी पाने का मौका

12 मार्च 2020

Sarkari Naukri UKSSSC Recruitment 2020 vacancy for DEO, Tax Collector and other posts
Government Jobs

UKSSSC में 700 से ज्यादा पद खाली, 12 मार्च से शुरू आवेदन प्रक्रिया

12 मार्च 2020

Sarkari Naukri TPSC Recruitment 2020 vacancies for T.C.S. Grade II and T.P.S. Grade II posts
Government Jobs

सरकारी नौकरी पाने का सुनहरा मौका, अगर है ये डिग्री तो करें आवेदन

12 मार्च 2020

teacher
teacher - फोटो : social media
- फोटो : file
teacher
teacher
teacher shimla
teacher shimla
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited