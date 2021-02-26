शहर चुनें

RBSE Board Exam Schedule 2021: दसवीं-बारहवीं परीक्षा का शेड्यूल जारी, ऐसे देखें

Lalit fulara
एजुकेशन डेस्क, अमर उजाला Published by: ललित फुलारा
Updated Fri, 26 Feb 2021 01:48 PM IST
बोर्ड एग्जाम 2021
बोर्ड एग्जाम 2021 - फोटो : अमर उजाला ग्राफिक्स
RBSE Board Exam Schedule 2021: राजस्थान बोर्ड ने दसवीं और बारहवीं कक्षा की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं के लिए शेड्यूल जारी कर दिया है। राजस्थान बोर्ड ऑफ सेकेंडरी एजुकेशन (RBSE) ने आधिकारिक वेबसाइट पर दसवीं और बारहवीं कक्षा की परीक्षाओं का शेड्यूल जारी किया है। इस साल दसवीं और बारहवीं कक्षा की बोर्ड परीक्षाएं देने वाले अभ्यर्थी ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in के जरिए शेड्यूल देख सकते हैं।

इसे भी पढ़ें-JKBOSE 10th Result: कश्मीर डिविजन के लिए दसवीं का रिजल्ट जारी, लड़कियों ने मारी बाजी
 
