AP Board intermediate 1st year and 2nd year results 2018 to be declared on 12th April

AP Board 1st and 2nd year results 2018: इस दिन जारी होगा रिजल्ट, ऐसे करें चेक

एजुकेशन डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 10 Apr 2018 01:19 PM IST
AP Board intermediate 1st year and 2nd year results 2018 to be declared on 12th April
बोर्ड ऑफ इंटरमीडियेट एजुकेशन आंध्र प्रदेश (BIEAP) जल्द ही intermediate 1st year and 2nd year के रिजल्ट की घोषणा करेगा। खबर है कि बोर्ड intermediate 1st year कक्षा 11वीं और intermediate 2nd year कक्षा 12वीं का रिजल्ट 12 अप्रैल 2018 को जारी किया जाएगा। छात्र आंध्र प्रदेश बोर्ड की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट bieap.gov.in पर जाकर अपना रिजल्ट देख सकते हैं। आपको बता दें कि AP board intermediate 1st year की परीक्षा 28 फरवीर 2018 से 17 मार्च 2018 तक हुई थी। वहीं AP board intermediate 2nd year की परीक्षा 1 मार्च 2018 से लेकर 19 मार्च 2018 तक आयोजित की गई थी। 4 लाख से ज्यादा छात्रों ने इस परीत्रा में हिस्सा लिया था।
68500 Assistant Teacher Recruitment, Amendment to Basic Education Manual Challenge in high court
Career Plus

68,500 सहायक अध्यापक भर्ती, बेसिक शिक्षा नियमावली में संशोधन को चुनौती

बेसिक शिक्षा परिषद के प्राथमिक विद्यालयों में 68,500 सहायक अध्यापकों की भर्ती के लिए बेसिक शिक्षा अध्यापक सेवा नियमावली में किए गए 22 वें संशोधन को हाईकोर्ट में चुनौती दी गई है।

6 अप्रैल 2018

notification Release for 10,768 assistant teachers, know more at safalta.com
Career Plus

10,768 सहायक अध्यापकों के लिए विज्ञप्ति जारी, पूरी जानकारी चाहिए तो लॉगिन करें safalta.com पर

12 मार्च 2018

12 मार्च 2018

IIIT Delhi
Career Plus

IIIT Delhi: PHD के लिए आवेदन शुरू, यहां मिलेगी पूरी जानकारी

24 मार्च 2018

24 मार्च 2018

BTC 2015 result released, 89 percent candidates success
Career Plus

UP: बीटीसी 2015 का रिजल्ट जारी, 89 फीसदी अभ्यर्थी उत्तीर्ण

21 मार्च 2018

21 मार्च 2018

प्रियंका सिंह
Career Plus

बिहार में फेल हुई छात्रा पहुंची हाइकोर्ट तो बोर्ड का घोटाला उजागर, टॉपर निकली वो

22 अक्टूबर 2017

22 अक्टूबर 2017

IGNOU Extends Last Date For Submit application form for December 2017 Term End Exam
Career Plus

IGNOU: दिसंबर 2017 Term End परीक्षा के फॉर्म भरने की तारीख बढ़ी

28 सितंबर 2017

28 सितंबर 2017

UPTET
Career Plus

टीईटी प्रवेशपत्र डाउनलोड करने के लिए एक और सर्वर

10 अक्टूबर 2017

10 अक्टूबर 2017

SSC MTS 2017
Career Plus

SSC MTS 2017: एडमिट कार्ड जारी, ऐसे करें डाउनलोड

11 सितंबर 2017

11 सितंबर 2017

डेमो
Career Plus

खुशखबरी: असमायोजित शिक्षामित्रों को भी 10 हजार मानदेय

10 अक्टूबर 2017

10 अक्टूबर 2017

If you want to Become A Billionaire Study Engineering
Career Plus

इंजीनियरिंग पढ़ने वाले बनते हैं अरबपति, रिसर्च में हुआ खुलासा

21 सितंबर 2017

21 सितंबर 2017

