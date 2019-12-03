शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Education ›   archana kumari 227th rank in 30th bpsc judicial services exam 2018

पिता थे कोर्ट में चपरासी, अब बेटी बनी जज, जानें किस रणनीति से पाया ये मुकाम

बीबीसी, Updated Tue, 03 Dec 2019 04:10 PM IST
अर्चना कुमारी
1 of 6
अर्चना कुमारी - फोटो : social media
हम लोगों का परिवार एक कमरे के सर्वेंट क्वॉर्टर में रहता था और हमारे क्वॉर्टर के आगे जज साहब की कोठी थी। पापा दिन भर जज साहब के पास खड़े रहते थे। बस वही कोठी, जज को मिलने वाला सम्मान और मेरे सर्वेंट क्वॉर्टर की छोटी सी जगह मेरी प्रेरणा बनी।" 34 साल की अर्चना के पिता सोनपुर रेलवे कोर्ट में चपरासी के पद पर थे। अब उनकी बिटिया अर्चना कुमारी ने 2018 में हुई 30वीं बिहार न्यायिक सेवक परीक्षा में सफलता हासिल की है।

बीते नवंबर के आखिरी हफ्ते में घोषित नतीजों में अर्चना को सामान्य श्रेणी में 227वां और ओबीसी कैटेगरी में 10वीं रैंक मिली है। बीबीसी से फोन पर बात करती अर्चना की आवाज में खुशी, बेहद साधारण परिवार से निकलकर बड़ी उपलब्धि हासिल करने का गर्व, विनम्रता, सब कुछ महसूस किया जा सकता था।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
जानें कैसा रहेगा आपका आने वाला साल, जानिये विश्वप्रसिद्ध ज्योतिषाचार्य से
Register Now!
विज्ञापन
अर्चना कुमारी
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

सबसे विश्वसनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें शिक्षा समाचार आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग अपडेट।

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Education

उत्तर प्रदेश के बारे में कितना जानते हैं आप, ये 50 सवाल हर परीक्षा में आएंगे काम

3 दिसंबर 2019

Sarkari Naukri in Uttar Pradesh UP Metro LMRC recruitment 2019, Apply for 183 posts
Government Jobs

उत्तर प्रदेश मेट्रो में निकलीं भर्तियां, अंतिम तिथि है नजदीक

3 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Sarkari Naukri CGPSC State Service Exam 2019 vacant 199 Posts know how to apply
Government Jobs

युवाओं के लिए सुनहरा मौका, पीएससी परीक्षा के लिए आज ही करें आवेदन

3 दिसंबर 2019

Sarkari Naukri OPSC Recruitment 2019 know how to apply for 3,278  Medical Officer Vacancy
Government Jobs

SSC: 3000 से ज्यादा पदों पर बंपर भर्तियां, आवेदन करने के लिए बस दो दिन बाकी

3 दिसंबर 2019

जानिये कैसा रहेगा आपका 2020, विश्वप्रसिद ज्योतिषाचार्य से
Astrology Services

जानिये कैसा रहेगा आपका 2020, विश्वप्रसिद ज्योतिषाचार्य से
Sarkari Naukri eCourts Recruitment 2019 vacancy for Stenographer Grade-III post know how to apply
Government Jobs

स्नातकों के लिए सरकारी नौकरी का मौका, स्टेनोग्राफर के कई पद खाली

3 दिसंबर 2019

सीटेट
Education

CTET 2019: ये 10 टिप्स अपनाकर परीक्षा में पा सकते हैं सफलता

3 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

जैनेंद्र पांडे
Education

जज बनने के लिए अपनाई थी ये रणनीति, इंटरव्यू में भी पूछे गए कड़े सवाल

3 दिसंबर 2019

सबसे ज्यादा समय तक मुख्यमंत्री का पद संभालने वाले राजनेता
Education

सबसे लंबे समय तक सत्ता में रहे ये 10 मुख्यमंत्री, एक ने तो 24 सालों तक किया राज

3 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
नवीन तोश्नीवाल
Education

हजारों साल पुरानी तकनीक से लोगों का व्यक्तित्व बदल देता है ये शख्स, देशभर में हो रहा मशहूर

3 दिसंबर 2019

what is ceasefire, ceasefire between india and pakistan, pakistan terrorism
Education

क्या होता है सीजफायर, पाकिस्तान अक्सर तोड़ता है इसके नियम

3 दिसंबर 2019

जानिये कैसा रहेगा आपका 2020, विश्वप्रसिद ज्योतिषाचार्य से
Astrology Services

जानिये कैसा रहेगा आपका 2020, विश्वप्रसिद ज्योतिषाचार्य से
study
Education

अगर आपको भी पढ़ते समय परेशान करती है नींद, तो अपनाएं ये टिप्स 

3 दिसंबर 2019

vikas meena
Education

UPSC: टॉपर ने खोले अपनी सफलता के राज, बताया इंटरव्यू में सिगरेट पर भी उठे थे सवाल

2 दिसंबर 2019

SAN course, Best Job oriented courses after class 12, graduation demand in Google, Apple, IBM
Education

नौकरी आधारित कोर्स, गूगल और एपल जैसी कंपनियों में भी है मांग

25 नवंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Education

कैसे बन सकते हैं मानवाधिकार कार्यकर्ता, कहां मिलेगी सरकारी नौकरी

25 नवंबर 2019

devendra fandevis's wife
Education

देवेंद्र फणडवीस की पत्नी पेशे से हैं बैंकर, उन्होंने कई बातों से उठाया पर्दा

24 नवंबर 2019

पुष्पलता
Education

नौकरी छोड़ी, दो साल के बच्चे और परिवार को संभालते हुए बिना कोचिंग बनीं IAS अधिकारी, जानें कैसे

24 नवंबर 2019

देवेंद्र फडणवीस
Education

कितनी डिग्रियां हैं महाराष्ट्र के नए CM के पास? पढ़ाई-लिखाई में कितना आगे

24 नवंबर 2019

know about age limit of ca, ias, neet etc
Education

IAS, CA, इंजीनियर्स से लेकर NEET के लिए तय है उम्र सीमा, कितना जानते हैं आप

24 नवंबर 2019

IAS Officer
Education

मां ने सातवीं तो पिता ने तीसरी तक की है पढ़ाई, अब बेटा बना IAS, आखिर क्या थी ये 123 स्ट्रेटजी

23 नवंबर 2019

ias srishti
Education

UPSC: राज्य सभा टीवी देखकर पाई थी 5वीं रैंक, ये रणनीति अपनाकर पहले ही अटेंप्ट में बन गई IAS

23 नवंबर 2019

Jaipur Mayank Pratap Singh youngest judge in india, cracked Rajasthan judicial services 2018 exam
Education

जानिए देश के सबसे युवा जज को, 21 साल की उम्र में कोर्टरूम में सुनाएंगे फैसला

23 नवंबर 2019

mind not interested in study follow these tips to study effectively 
Education

अगर आपका मन भी पढ़ाई में नहीं लगता, तो अपनाएं ये टिप्स

22 नवंबर 2019

अर्चना कुमारी
अर्चना कुमारी - फोटो : social media
अर्चना कुमारी
अर्चना कुमारी - फोटो : social media
अर्चना कुमारी
अर्चना कुमारी - फोटो : social media
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

‘दबंग 3’ की नई मुन्नी वारिना हुसैन से खास मुलाकात

फिल्म 'दबंग 3' का गाना 'मुन्ना बदनाम हुआ' लोगों को खूब पसंद आ रहा है। वारिना हुसैन का डांस भी लोग खूब पसंद कर रहे हैं। वारिना हुसैन को इसके लिए कड़ी मेहनत करनी पड़ी है। देखिए वारिना का खास इंटरव्यू।

3 दिसंबर 2019

एसबीआई 2:32

31 दिसंबर तक जरूर बदल लें एसबीआई के ग्राहक अपना ATM Debit कार्ड, बनवाएं EVM चिप वाला डेबिट कार्ड

3 दिसंबर 2019

प्याज 1:32

प्याज की माला पहनकर संसद पहुंचे 'आप' के सांसद, सरकार पर साधा निशाना

3 दिसंबर 2019

concept pic 4:09

हिंदी में होते सुरक्षा निर्देश तो भोपाल गैस कांड में बच सकती थीं सैकड़ों जान

3 दिसंबर 2019

प्याज 3:22

अब तुर्की से आएगा प्याज, नासिक ही नहीं पूरे देश को रुला रहा प्याज

3 दिसंबर 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited