चेहरा पढ़ने का हुनर रखते थे अब्दुल कलाम, जानें और क्या-क्या छिपा रखे थे राज?

{"_id":"5da548328ebc3e01390a910b","slug":"apj-abdul-kalam-birthday-special-know-where-he-is-and-what-secret-he-had-hidden","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u0947\u0939\u0930\u093e \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0928\u0930 \u0930\u0916\u0924\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0905\u092c\u094d\u0926\u0941\u0932 \u0915\u0932\u093e\u092e, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e-\u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u091b\u093f\u092a\u093e \u0930\u0916\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u091c?","category":{"title":"Education","title_hn":"\u0936\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e","slug":"education"}}
apj abdul kalam
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5da548328ebc3e01390a910b","slug":"apj-abdul-kalam-birthday-special-know-where-he-is-and-what-secret-he-had-hidden","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u0947\u0939\u0930\u093e \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0928\u0930 \u0930\u0916\u0924\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0905\u092c\u094d\u0926\u0941\u0932 \u0915\u0932\u093e\u092e, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e-\u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u091b\u093f\u092a\u093e \u0930\u0916\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u091c?","category":{"title":"Education","title_hn":"\u0936\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e","slug":"education"}}
apj abdul kalam
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5da548328ebc3e01390a910b","slug":"apj-abdul-kalam-birthday-special-know-where-he-is-and-what-secret-he-had-hidden","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u0947\u0939\u0930\u093e \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0928\u0930 \u0930\u0916\u0924\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0905\u092c\u094d\u0926\u0941\u0932 \u0915\u0932\u093e\u092e, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e-\u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u091b\u093f\u092a\u093e \u0930\u0916\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u091c?","category":{"title":"Education","title_hn":"\u0936\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e","slug":"education"}}
अब्दुल कलाम
- फोटो : SELF