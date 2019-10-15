शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Education ›   APJ Abdul Kalam birthday special, know where he is and what secret he had hidden

चेहरा पढ़ने का हुनर रखते थे अब्दुल कलाम, जानें और क्या-क्या छिपा रखे थे राज?

एजुकेशन डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 15 Oct 2019 10:23 AM IST
apj abdul kalam
1 of 5
apj abdul kalam - फोटो : amar ujala
आज देश के पूर्व राष्ट्रपति स्वर्गीय डॉ.एपीजे अब्दुल कलाम का जन्मदिवस है। पूरा देश अपने चहेते कलाम चाचा को याद कर रहा है। ऐसे में हम भी आपके लिए उनके जीवन से जुड़े कई ऐसे किस्से लेकर आए हैं जो बेहद रोचक हैं और कम लोगों को ही पता हैं। वह अपने काम और विचारों से हमेशा ही सबको प्रेरणा देते रहे हैं ऐसे में उनके जीवन के ये अनमोल किस्से भी हमें बहुत प्रेरित करते हैं। पढ़ते हैं आगे...
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
नजर दोष व शत्रु दमन के लिए काली चौदस पर कालीबाड़ी मंदिर (दिल्ली) में माँ काली की पूजा : 26-अक्टूबर-2019
अभी आर्डर करें।
विज्ञापन
apj abdul kalam
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

सबसे विश्वसनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें शिक्षा समाचार आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग अपडेट।

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

apj abdul kalam
Education

एपीजे अब्दुल कलाम के 10 विचार, जो बदल सकते हैं युवाओं की सोच

15 अक्टूबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Education

ये यूनिवर्सिटी हर छात्र को देगी नौकरी की गारंटी, सरकार ने दी मंजूरी

15 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Education

केंद्र सरकार की फेलोशिप का आज आखिरी मौका, हर महीने मिलेंगे 70 से 80 हजार रुपये

15 अक्टूबर 2019

List of Richest people in world who graduated from Harvard University, Max billionaires studied here
Education

इस यूनिवर्सिटी ने दिए हैं सबसे ज्यादा अमीर, जानें कितनी है यहां की फीस

14 अक्टूबर 2019

महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
Astrology Services

महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
गूगल डूडल
Education

इस शख्स के कारण आज हम देख रहे हैं वीडियो और फिल्में, गूगल ने बनाया डूडल

14 अक्टूबर 2019

Scholarship will be available for 10th and graduation level students
Education

10वीं कर रहे छात्र करें आवेदन, 12वीं से लेकर पीएचडी करने तक मिलेगी स्कॉलरशिप

12 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Education

किस ग्रह के पास हैं कितने चांद, जानें कौन सा ग्रह सबसे अमीर

11 अक्टूबर 2019

Get 3.5 lakh rupees, this international fellowship is giving opportunity
Education

क्या आप भी पा सकते हैं 3.5 लाख रुपये, ये संस्थान दे रहा है शानदार मौका

11 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Amitabh Bachchan
Education

एक्टर बनने से पहले अमिताभ बच्चन करते थे ये काम, इस शख्स के कारण बने 'शहंशाह'

11 अक्टूबर 2019

दादा साहेब फाल्के अवॉर्ड विजेता
Education

अमिताभ से पहले किस-किस को मिल चुका है दादा साहेब फाल्के अवॉर्ड, जानें इसकी खासियत

11 अक्टूबर 2019

महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
Astrology Services

महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
नोबेल पुरस्कार
Education

जब नीलाम करना पड़ा था नोबेल पुरस्कार, जानें क्या थे कारण

11 अक्टूबर 2019

Nobel winners who did not accept nobel prize awarded to them, Know reasons
Education

वो दो लोग जिन्होंने ठुकरा दिया नोबेल पुरस्कार, जानें क्यों

10 अक्टूबर 2019

मिर्था मुनोज
Education

क्या होती है डेथ रेस, 70 साल की महिला ने जीती ये खतरनाक स्पर्धा

10 अक्टूबर 2019

नोबेल पुरस्कार विजेता परिवार
Education

इस परिवार के नाम है नोबेल जीतने का रिकॉर्ड, जानें पति-पत्नी ने मिलकर जीते कितने पुरस्कार

10 अक्टूबर 2019

World Post Office Day: Why Postal Day is celebrated after one day in India
Education

World Post Day: भारत में एक दिन बाद क्यों मनाया जाता है डाक दिवस, वजह है दिलचस्प

9 अक्टूबर 2019

राफेल और एफ-16
Education

पाकिस्तान के F-16 से कितना ताकतवर है भारत का राफेल, वायुसेना में हुआ शामिल

9 अक्टूबर 2019

Female Entrepreneurship Park In Uttarakhand to enhance women empowerment, know more details here
Education

इस राज्य की सरकार ने महिलाओं के लिए किया ये बड़ा काम, आज हर कोई उठा रहा है इसका लाभ

8 अक्टूबर 2019

भारतीय सशस्त्र सैन्य बल
Education

क्या आप जानते हैं सेनाओं के वो वाक्य, जिनसे झलकता है हमारे सैनिकों का शौर्य व पराक्रम

8 अक्टूबर 2019

भारतीय वायु सेना
Education

वो 11 बड़े मौके जब वायुसेना ने दिखाया पराक्रम...भारत को मिली विजय

8 अक्टूबर 2019

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और गृहमंत्री अमित शाह
Education

27 साल पुराना है मोदी और अमित शाह का साथ, आधुनिक राजनीति के चाणक्य की ये है दिलचस्प कहानी

7 अक्टूबर 2019

scholarship
Education

विदेश में पढ़ने का मौका, ये विश्वविद्यालय दे रहा है नौ लाख से ज्यादा की स्कॉलरशिप

7 अक्टूबर 2019

ignou
Education

IGNOU दे रहा है कैश प्राइज जीतने का मौका, यहां करें आवेदन

5 अक्टूबर 2019

apj abdul kalam
apj abdul kalam - फोटो : amar ujala
apj abdul kalam
apj abdul kalam - फोटो : amar ujala
डॉ.कलाम
डॉ.कलाम - फोटो : ani
अब्दुल कलाम
अब्दुल कलाम - फोटो : SELF
apj abdul kalam
apj abdul kalam
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

मंदी को लेकर वित्त मंत्री के पति की मोदी सरकार को नसीहत, कहा, पूर्व मनमोहन सरकार से लें सबक

आर्थिक मंदी को लेकर मोदी सरकार चौतरफा हमला झेल रही है। वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण के पति ने भी अब मोदी सरकार की आलोचना की है। उन्होंने कहा कि सरकार मंदी की वास्तविकता को नकार रही है।

15 अक्टूबर 2019

बैंक 1:20

आरबीआई की पीएमसी ग्राहकों को और राहत, खाते से रुपये निकालने की सीमा 25 से बढ़ाकर 40 हजार की

14 अक्टूबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 1:05

जियो मामी मूवी मेला: आलिया भट्ट ने करीना कपूर खान को बताया अपनी प्रेरणा

14 अक्टूबर 2019

खुदरा महंगाई 1:47

उपभोक्ताओं पर नई आफत, 14 महीने के ऊपरी स्तर पर पहुंची खुदरा महंगाई

14 अक्टूबर 2019

जम्मू और कश्मीर 2:08

जम्मू-कश्मीर में बहाल हुई मोबाइल पोस्टपेड सेवा, 70 दिन बाद बजीं 40 लाख फोन की घंटियां

14 अक्टूबर 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited