मौसम विभाग की चेतावनी! सात जिलों में बारिश, बर्फबारी और ओलावृष्टि बढ़ाएगी कड़ाके की ठंड
न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, देहरादून, Updated Sun, 11 Feb 2018 10:03 PM IST
संभल कर रहें। मौसम विभाग ने चार जिलों में बारी बर्फबारी, ओलावृष्टि और बारिश की चेतावनी जारी की है। इससे ठंड में और इजाफा होगा।
