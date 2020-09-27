शहर चुनें
Uttarakhand Weather Forecast Today: Season First Snowfall Beautiful Photos

उत्तराखंड: सीजन की पहली बर्फबारी देख खिले पर्यटकों के चेहरे, सामने आई खूबसूरत तस्वीरें... 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चमोली, Updated Sun, 27 Sep 2020 08:12 PM IST
Uttarakhand Weather Forecast Today: Season First Snowfall Beautiful Photos
1 of 5
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तराखंड के उच्च हिमालयी क्षेत्रों में शनिवार को हुई सीजन की पहली बर्फबारी का पर्यटकों ने खूब लुत्फ उठाया। बर्फबारी देख पर्यटकों के चेहरे खिल उठे। पर्यटकों ने बर्फबारी की तस्वीरें अपने मोबाइल के कैमरे में भी कैद की। आप भी तस्वीरें देखिए...
rain monsoon 2020 uttarakhand weather snowfall snowfall in uttarakhand fog बर्फबारी

