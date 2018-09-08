बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5b93f33b867a557f220f8a94","slug":"uttarakhand-student-union-election-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0909\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0930\u093e\u0916\u0902\u0921: \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0928\u0940\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0924\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u090f\u0915 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0938\u0902\u0918 \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091d\u0932\u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
उत्तराखंड: छात्र राजनीति के इतिहास में पहली बार एक साथ हुए छात्रसंघ चुनाव, तस्वीरों में झलकियां
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, देहरादून, Updated Sat, 08 Sep 2018 09:37 PM IST
उत्तराखंड की छात्र राजनीति के इतिहास में पहली बार शनिवार को राज्यभर के सभी कॉलेजों में एक साथ छात्रसंघ चुनाव संपन्न कराए गए।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5b93f33b867a557f220f8a94","slug":"uttarakhand-student-union-election-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0909\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0930\u093e\u0916\u0902\u0921: \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0928\u0940\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0924\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u090f\u0915 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0938\u0902\u0918 \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091d\u0932\u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b93f33b867a557f220f8a94","slug":"uttarakhand-student-union-election-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0909\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0930\u093e\u0916\u0902\u0921: \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0928\u0940\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0924\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u090f\u0915 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0938\u0902\u0918 \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091d\u0932\u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b93f33b867a557f220f8a94","slug":"uttarakhand-student-union-election-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0909\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0930\u093e\u0916\u0902\u0921: \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0928\u0940\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0924\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u090f\u0915 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0938\u0902\u0918 \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091d\u0932\u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b93f33b867a557f220f8a94","slug":"uttarakhand-student-union-election-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0909\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0930\u093e\u0916\u0902\u0921: \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0928\u0940\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0924\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u090f\u0915 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0938\u0902\u0918 \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091d\u0932\u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b93f33b867a557f220f8a94","slug":"uttarakhand-student-union-election-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0909\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0930\u093e\u0916\u0902\u0921: \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0928\u0940\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0924\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u090f\u0915 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0938\u0902\u0918 \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091d\u0932\u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b93f33b867a557f220f8a94","slug":"uttarakhand-student-union-election-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0909\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0930\u093e\u0916\u0902\u0921: \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0928\u0940\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0924\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u090f\u0915 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0938\u0902\u0918 \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091d\u0932\u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b93f33b867a557f220f8a94","slug":"uttarakhand-student-union-election-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0909\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0930\u093e\u0916\u0902\u0921: \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0928\u0940\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0924\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u090f\u0915 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0938\u0902\u0918 \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091d\u0932\u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b93f33b867a557f220f8a94","slug":"uttarakhand-student-union-election-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0909\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0930\u093e\u0916\u0902\u0921: \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0928\u0940\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0924\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u090f\u0915 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0938\u0902\u0918 \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091d\u0932\u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b93f33b867a557f220f8a94","slug":"uttarakhand-student-union-election-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0909\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0930\u093e\u0916\u0902\u0921: \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0928\u0940\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0924\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u090f\u0915 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0938\u0902\u0918 \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091d\u0932\u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b93f33b867a557f220f8a94","slug":"uttarakhand-student-union-election-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0909\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0930\u093e\u0916\u0902\u0921: \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0928\u0940\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0924\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u090f\u0915 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0938\u0902\u0918 \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091d\u0932\u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b93f33b867a557f220f8a94","slug":"uttarakhand-student-union-election-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0909\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0930\u093e\u0916\u0902\u0921: \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0928\u0940\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0924\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u090f\u0915 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0938\u0902\u0918 \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091d\u0932\u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b93f33b867a557f220f8a94","slug":"uttarakhand-student-union-election-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0909\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0930\u093e\u0916\u0902\u0921: \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0928\u0940\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0924\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u090f\u0915 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0938\u0902\u0918 \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091d\u0932\u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b93f33b867a557f220f8a94","slug":"uttarakhand-student-union-election-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0909\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0930\u093e\u0916\u0902\u0921: \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0928\u0940\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0924\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u090f\u0915 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0938\u0902\u0918 \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091d\u0932\u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b93f33b867a557f220f8a94","slug":"uttarakhand-student-union-election-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0909\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0930\u093e\u0916\u0902\u0921: \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0928\u0940\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0924\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u090f\u0915 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0938\u0902\u0918 \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091d\u0932\u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Downloads
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.