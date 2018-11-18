बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5bf0de25bdec2269612ad7e9","slug":"uttarakhand-nikay-chunav-2018-voting-rush-of-voters-in-polling-booth","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0909\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0930\u093e\u0916\u0902\u0921 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u092f \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 2018: \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092e\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u092b\u0948\u0938\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0924\u0926\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0909\u092e\u0921\u093c\u093e \u091c\u0928 \u0938\u0948\u0932\u093e\u092c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
उत्तराखंड निकाय चुनाव 2018: प्रत्याशियों की किस्मत के फैसला करने मतदान केंद्रों पर उमड़ा जन सैलाब
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, देहरादून, Updated Sun, 18 Nov 2018 09:29 AM IST
उत्तराखंड निकाय चुनाव में नगर प्रमुख और पार्षद-सदस्य के 1148 पदों के लिए किस्मत आजमा रहे 4978 प्रत्याशियों के भाग्य का फैसला 2353943 मतदाता आज करेंगे।
