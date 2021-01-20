शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttarakhand ›   Bageshwar ›   uttarakhand news : leopard enter in house bathroom, watch in ground zero photos

Uttarakhand News : तड़के एक मकान के बाथरूम में घुसा तेंदुआ, मचा गया हड़कंप, तस्वीरों में देखें

न्यूज़ डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बागेश्वर, Updated Wed, 20 Jan 2021 02:26 PM IST
uttarakhand news : leopard enter in house bathroom, watch in ground zero photos
- फोटो : amar ujala
उत्तराखंड के बागेश्वर में बुधवार की सुबह अफरा-तफरी का माहौल देखने को मिला। यह एक मौहल्ले के घर के बाथरूम में तेंदुआ घुस गया। जानकारी के मुताबिक बागेश्वर नगर के सैंज मौहल्ले में बुधवार तड़के तेंदुआ एक घर के बाथरूम में घुस गया।
city & states bageshwar dehradun uttarakhand leopard enter in house leopard in uttarakhand leopard attack bageshwar news

