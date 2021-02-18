शहर चुनें

देहरादून हरिद्वार हाईवे के लिए बनाए गए लच्छीवाला टोल प्लाजा पर पहले ही दिन फास्टैग ने धीमी की रफ्तार, तस्वीरें

Nirmala Suyal
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, देहरादून Published by: Nirmala Suyal Nirmala Suyal
Updated Thu, 18 Feb 2021 12:25 PM IST
टोल प्लाजा पर ट्रैफिक जाम
टोल प्लाजा पर ट्रैफिक जाम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
देहरादून हरिद्वार हाईवे के लिए बनाए गए लच्छीवाला टोल प्लाजा पर आज से बिना शुल्क आवाजाही नहीं हो सकेगी। खास बात यह है कि टोल से आवाजाही करने के लिए फास्टैग को अनिवार्य कर दिया गया है।
lachhiwala toll plaza toll plaza fastag news traffic jam

टोल प्लाजा पर ट्रैफिक जाम
टोल प्लाजा पर ट्रैफिक जाम
टोल प्लाजा पर ट्रैफिक जाम
टोल प्लाजा पर ट्रैफिक जाम
टोल प्लाजा पर ट्रैफिक जाम
