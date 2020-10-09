शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttarakhand ›   Chamoli ›   uttarakhand news : corona guide line become Sanjeevani for brahma kamal

कोरोना संक्रमण की गाइड लाइन बनी संजीवनी, अक्तूबर में भी खूब खुशबू बिखेर रहा ब्रह्मकमल, तस्वीरें

प्रमोद सेमवाल, अमर उजाला, गोपेश्वर, Updated Fri, 09 Oct 2020 10:40 AM IST
ब्रह्मकमल
1 of 5
ब्रह्मकमल
उच्च हिमालय क्षेत्रों में 15 सितंबर तक खिलने वाला ब्रह्मकमल इस बार अक्तूबर में भी अपनी खुशबू बिखेर रहा है। 4750 मीटर की ऊंचाई पर स्थित घी विनायक, नंदीकुंड पांडवसेरा में अभी भी हजारों की संख्या में ब्रह्मकमल खिले हैं।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
myteam11 पर टीम बनाएं और घर बैठे लाखों कमाएं
Click Here
विज्ञापन
city & states chamoli dehradun uttarakhand ब्रह्मकमल brahma kamal corona covid 19 coronavirus कोरोना वायरस unlock 5.0 कोविड-19 unlock 5 uttarakhand news

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

पुलिस की गिरफ्त में आरोपी युवक
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: तस्वीरें खींचकर पाकिस्तान भेजता था युवक, दुबई की लड़की के नाम से बनी फेसबुक आईडी से हुई थी दोस्ती

9 अक्टूबर 2020

नरेश त्यागी हत्याकांड
Delhi NCR

भाजपा नेता के मामा के हत्यारों का सीसीटीवी फुटेज आया सामने, तब तक बरसाते रहे गोलियां जब तक नहीं निकली जान

9 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन
Tiki Taka Review: घटक के घर से निकला परमब्रता का नया सिनेमा, फुटबॉल व अफ्रीका कनेक्शन की कमाल कॉमेडी
movie review

Tiki Taka Review: घटक के घर से निकला परमब्रता का नया सिनेमा, फुटबॉल व अफ्रीका कनेक्शन की कमाल कॉमेडी
हथिनी आर्या
Agra

हाथी 'आर्य' को भीख मंगाने के लिए कर दिया अंधा, 55 वर्षीय बेजुबान की रोशनी लौटाने में जुटी टीम

9 अक्टूबर 2020

राफेल विमान
Chandigarh

चीन कर सकता है सरप्राइज अटैक, राफेल की जिम्मेदारी बढ़ेगी, 'गोल्डन एरो' ही पूर्वी मोर्चे संभालेगी

9 अक्टूबर 2020

कब , क्यों और कैसे हुआ था श्री कृष्ण के द्वारका मंदिर का निर्माण ?
astrology

कब , क्यों और कैसे हुआ था श्री कृष्ण के द्वारका मंदिर का निर्माण ?
Hathras Gang Rape Case
Aligarh

हाथरस कांड: आरोपियों के परिजन बोले-'हमारे बच्चे निर्दोष, इन्हें फंसाया गया है झूठा', जब जीभ काटी गई तो...

9 अक्टूबर 2020

न्यायालय में पेश किए चारों संदिग्ध (फाइल फोटो)
Agra

Hathras Case: सीएफआई के सदस्यों के संपर्कों को तलाश रहीं खुफिया एजेंसियां

9 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

Hathras Gang Rape Case
Aligarh

हाथरस कांड में एक और वीडियो वायरल, बिटिया घायल अवस्था में ले रही थी इस आरोपी का नाम

9 अक्टूबर 2020

सीएम योगी और उनके माता-पिता। (File)
Gorakhpur

बचपन में हिंदुत्व के लगाव में योगी आदित्यनाथ ने छोड़ा था घर, मां ने सोचा-नौकरी करने गए

9 अक्टूबर 2020

Tiki Taka Review: घटक के घर से निकला परमब्रता का नया सिनेमा, फुटबॉल व अफ्रीका कनेक्शन की कमाल कॉमेडी
movie review

Tiki Taka Review: घटक के घर से निकला परमब्रता का नया सिनेमा, फुटबॉल व अफ्रीका कनेक्शन की कमाल कॉमेडी
विज्ञापन
नगाड़ा बजाते सांसद रवि किशन।
Gorakhpur

सांसद रवि किशन ने सीएम योगी को दी बधाई, बोले- हाथरस कांड की साजिश को किया नाकाम

9 अक्टूबर 2020

सोनकेशिया को इंदिरा गांधी ने उठाया था गोद में।
Gorakhpur

इंदिरा गांधी ने जिस 'बेटी' को लिया था गोद, अब योगी सरकार संवारेगी उसका जीवन

9 अक्टूबर 2020

कब , क्यों और कैसे हुआ था श्री कृष्ण के द्वारका मंदिर का निर्माण ?
astrology

कब , क्यों और कैसे हुआ था श्री कृष्ण के द्वारका मंदिर का निर्माण ?
चारों संदिग्धों को कोर्ट ले जाती पुलिस
Agra

Hathras Case: चारों संदिग्धों पर यूएपीए कानून के तहत भी मुकदमा दर्ज, देश में दंगा भड़काने की साजिश का आरोप

9 अक्टूबर 2020

वायु सेना प्रमुख आरके सिंह भदौरिया
Agra

Air Force Day: कोरथ के नौजवानों के लिए आदर्श हैं वायुसेना प्रमुख, अफसर बनने का युवाओं का सपना

9 अक्टूबर 2020

बसपा नेता पिंटू सेंगर हत्याकांड
Kanpur

पिंटू सेंगर हत्याकांड: एक विधायक के इशारे पर आरोपियों को बचा रही पुलिस, बड़ा खुलासा

9 अक्टूबर 2020

मौके पर मौजूद पुलिस
Fatehpur

फतेहपुर: शिक्षिका की हत्या, हाथरस जैसी गलती फिर दोहराने की थी तैयारी

9 अक्टूबर 2020

jayant chaudhary rally
Meerut

जाटलैंड में भावुक हुए जयंत..., जनता के छलके आंसू, बोले-दो बेटियां हैं, किसी बेटी के साथ अत्याचार नहीं देख सकता

8 अक्टूबर 2020

दुष्कर्म का आरोप लगा हंगामा 
Fatehpur

यूपी: शिक्षिका की हत्या, दुष्कर्म का आरोप लगा हंगामा, गांव के बाहर इस हाल में मिला शव

8 अक्टूबर 2020

गोरखपुर में जश्न का माहौल।
Gorakhpur

सीएम योगी के वर्चुअल शिलान्यास कार्यक्रम में दिखा गोरखपुर का अलग रंग, ढोल-नगाड़ों के साथ लोगों ने मनाया जश्न

8 अक्टूबर 2020

बाबा का ढाबा के बाहर लगी मीडिया और लोगों की भीड़(बाएं ऊपर), ग्रीन टी-शर्ट में ब्लॉगर(बाएं नीचे) उसके बगल में आम आदमी पार्टी के विधायक सौरभ और दाएं बाबा का ढाबा चलाने वाले दंपती
Delhi NCR

सोशल मीडिया ने रातों-रात कर दिया बाबा के ढाबे को मशहूर, आईपीएल खिलाड़ियों से लेकर बॉलीवुड ने...

8 अक्टूबर 2020

air force day
Delhi NCR

88 साल की हुई वायुसेना, राफेल ने पहली बार दिखाया दम, तस्वीरों में देखें मिराज से लेकर तेजस तक की धमक

8 अक्टूबर 2020

मुंशी प्रेमचंद की पुण्यतिथि: मुंशी प्रेमचंद। फाइल
Gorakhpur

पुण्यतिथि: गोरखपुर में रहकर मुंशी प्रेमचंद ने लिखी थी ये दो मशहूर कहानियां, यहां बिताया था पूरा बचपन

8 अक्टूबर 2020

kanpur encounter
Kanpur

कानपुर एनकाउंटर में अब तक का सबसे बड़ा खुलासा, सही था एसओ के खिलाफ वायरल पत्र, चार्जशीट में सामने आया सच

8 अक्टूबर 2020

Kanpur encounter
Kanpur

कानपुर एनकाउंटर: चौबेपुर में तैनात रहे सिपाही का चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, आधा घंटे तक चलती रहीं गोलियां, विकास दुबे...

8 अक्टूबर 2020

ब्रह्मकमल
ब्रह्मकमल
ब्रह्म कमल
ब्रह्म कमल
ब्रह्मकमल
ब्रह्मकमल
ब्रह्मकमल
ब्रह्मकमल
ब्रह्मकमल
ब्रह्मकमल
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited