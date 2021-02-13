शहर चुनें

चमोली जल प्रलयः आपदा प्रभावितों के लिए लगाए लंगर, मुसीबत की इस घड़ी में पेश की इंसानियत की मिसाल, तस्वीरें

Nirmala Suyal
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, तपोवन Published by: Nirmala Suyal Nirmala Suyal
Updated Sat, 13 Feb 2021 03:23 PM IST
तपोवन और रैणी गांव में लगाया भंडारा
तपोवन और रैणी गांव में लगाया भंडारा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आपदा प्रभावित तपोवन और रैणी क्षेत्र में प्रभावितों और अपनों की खोज में आ रहे लोगों के लिए हेमकुंड साहिब ट्रस्ट के साथ ही विभिन्न स्वयं सेवी संस्थाओं की ओर से भंडारे का आयोजन किया जा रहा है। 
तपोवन और रैणी गांव में लगाया भंडारा
तपोवन और रैणी गांव में लगाया भंडारा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विभिन्न स्वयं सेवी संस्थाओं की ओर से भंडारे का आयोजन
विभिन्न स्वयं सेवी संस्थाओं की ओर से भंडारे का आयोजन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
लोगों के लिए खाने की व्यवस्था
लोगों के लिए खाने की व्यवस्था - फोटो : अमर उजाला
खाने-पीने के साथ ही चाय नाश्ते की भी व्यवस्था
खाने-पीने के साथ ही चाय नाश्ते की भी व्यवस्था - फोटो : अमर उजाला
चमोली आपदा
चमोली आपदा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
