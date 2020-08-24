शहर चुनें
ऑनलाइन मंगाया स्मार्टफोन, डिब्बा खोलते ही उड़े युवक के होश, तस्वीरों में देखिए क्या निकला...

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कोटद्वार, Updated Mon, 24 Aug 2020 09:57 PM IST
Stone Found in Smartphone Box after purchased by online Shopping in kotdwar
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तराखंड के कोटद्वार में एक युवक ने ऑनलाइन शॉपिंग कर एक स्मार्टफोन मंगवाया। लेकिन जब उसकी डिलीवरी हुई तो डिब्बा खोलते ही युवक के होश उड़ गए। डिब्बे के अंदर देखते ही युवक ने पुलिस से इसकी शिकायत की। 
online shopping social sight dehradun news uttarakhand news online shopping fraud stone in smartphone box

