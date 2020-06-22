शहर चुनें
Photo Gallery › Uttarakhand › Chamoli › Snow Covered Hemkund sahib till now, Lake Also Freeze, Suspense on yatra

हेमकुंड साहिब के कपाट खुलने पर संशय बरकरार, जमी है पांच फीट तक बर्फ, हिम सरोवर भी जमा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जोशीमठ, Updated Mon, 22 Jun 2020 05:38 PM IST
Snow Covered Hemkund sahib till now, Lake Also Freeze, Suspense on yatra
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
इस साल हेमकुंड साहिब के कपाट खुलने पर अभी भी संशय बना हुआ है। हेमकुंड साहिब में अभी भी पांच फीट तक बर्फ जमी है। क्षेत्र का जायजा लेने गए हेमकुंड साहिब ट्रस्ट के दल ने यह जानकारी दी है। 
hemkund sahib uttarakhand news हेमकुंड साहिब hemkund sahib yatra hemkund sahib yatra 2020 hemkund sahib door open corornavirus lockdown snowfall

- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : फाइल फोटो
