{"_id":"5a74a9de4f1c1bef7b8b4f7f","slug":"ruckus-during-girls-take-liquor-in-wine-shop","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0920\u0947\u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0936\u0930\u093e\u092c \u0932\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940 \u0926\u094b \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0915 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u093e \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u092b\u093f\u0930...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ठेके पर शराब लेने पहुंची दो लड़कियां, युवक बनाने लगा वीडिया और फिर...
न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, देहरादून, Updated Fri, 02 Feb 2018 11:59 PM IST
दो लड़कियां ठेके पर शराब लेने पहुंच गई। मना करने पर युवक इसका वीडियो बनाने लगा। लेकिन जो हुआ आगे जानिए...
