बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a5ee4364f1c1ba2268b4d94","slug":"pf-related-big-problem-solved","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PF \u0905\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0941\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u091a\u0941\u091f\u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0932, \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0924\u0930\u0940\u0915\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
PF अकाउंट से जुड़ी बड़ी परेशानी होगी चुटकी में हल, अपनाना होगा ये तरीका
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, देहरादून, Updated Wed, 17 Jan 2018 12:28 PM IST
अब आपके पीएफ खाते से जुड़ी ये परेशानी चुटकी मे हल को जाएगी। इसके लिए आपको ये आसान तरीका अपनाना होगा।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a5ee4364f1c1ba2268b4d94","slug":"pf-related-big-problem-solved","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PF \u0905\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0941\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u091a\u0941\u091f\u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0932, \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0924\u0930\u0940\u0915\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a5ee4364f1c1ba2268b4d94","slug":"pf-related-big-problem-solved","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PF \u0905\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0941\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u091a\u0941\u091f\u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0932, \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0924\u0930\u0940\u0915\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a5ee4364f1c1ba2268b4d94","slug":"pf-related-big-problem-solved","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PF \u0905\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0941\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u091a\u0941\u091f\u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0932, \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0924\u0930\u0940\u0915\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a5ee4364f1c1ba2268b4d94","slug":"pf-related-big-problem-solved","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PF \u0905\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0941\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u091a\u0941\u091f\u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0932, \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0924\u0930\u0940\u0915\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a5ee4364f1c1ba2268b4d94","slug":"pf-related-big-problem-solved","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PF \u0905\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0941\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u091a\u0941\u091f\u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0932, \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0924\u0930\u0940\u0915\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.