{"_id":"5afe7b864f1c1beb408b623b","slug":"pf-money-withdrawal-easy-process","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0940\u090f\u092b \u0916\u093e\u0924\u093e\u0927\u093e\u0930\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0916\u0941\u0936\u0916\u092c\u0930\u0940 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0906\u0908 \u0938\u0941\u0935\u093f\u0927\u093e, \u092b\u0902\u0921 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0905\u092c \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u091a\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पीएफ खाताधारकों के लिए खुशखबरी लेकर आई सुविधा, फंड के लिए अब नहीं लगाने होंगे चक्कर
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, देहरादून, Updated Fri, 18 May 2018 12:50 PM IST
इन तरीकों को अपनाकर आप घर बैठे ही पीएफ का पैसा प्राप्त कर लेंगे। ईपीएफओ की यह सुविधा अंशदान धारकों को सिरदर्दी वाले पीएफ प्रोसेस से छुटकारा दिला रही है।
