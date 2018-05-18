शहर चुनें

पूर्णागिरि यात्रियों पर चढ़ा डंपर, किसी के सिर तो किसे के धड़ के उड़े चिथड़े, बेहद दर्दनाक तस्वीरें

Updated Fri, 18 May 2018 11:14 AM IST
accident
1 of 5
टनकपुर-बनबसा हाईवे पर एक डंपर मां पूर्णागिरि धाम जा रहे तीर्थयात्रियों पर चढ़ गया। हादसे की बेहद दर्दनाक तस्वीरें सामने आई हैं।
dumper crushed purnagiri dham devotee accident tanakpur banbasa highway purnagiri mela purnagiri temple

