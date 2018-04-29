शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttarakhand ›   Dehradun ›   passenger train canceled rishikesh

यात्रीगण कृपया ध्यान दें, दो दिन के लिए पैसेंजर ट्रेन हुई रद्द

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, ऋषिकेश, Updated Sun, 29 Apr 2018 01:17 PM IST
train
1 of 4
रेलवे प्रशासन ने दो पैसेंजर ट्रेनों को फिर से रद्द कर दिया है। पैसेंजर ट्रेनों से आसपास के इलाकों और विभिन्न प्रांतों का सफर तय करने वाले स्थानीय मुसाफिरों को दिक्कतें पेश आ सकती हैं।
 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
passenger train train canceled train passenger rishikesh news

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

buddha
Dehradun

बुद्ध पूर्णिमा 2017: सालों बाद पड़ रहा शुभ संयोग, इस मुहूर्त में करेंगे पूजन तो बनेंगे बिगड़े काम

29 अप्रैल 2018

azamgarh
Varanasi

आजमगढ़ में धार्मिक टिप्पणी से बिगड़े हालात, चौकी में लगाई आग, छोड़ने पड़े आंसू गैस के गोले

29 अप्रैल 2018

lpg
Dehradun

आम आदमी पर पड़ने वाली है महंगाई की मार, एक मई से बढ़ेंगे गैस के दाम, ये होगी नई कीमत

29 अप्रैल 2018

school van accident
Delhi NCR

जिस वैन में 18 स्कूली बच्चों का हुआ एक्सीडेंट उसके ड्राइवर ने पी रखी थी शराब, 17 बार कटे चालान

28 अप्रैल 2018

आईएसआई एजेंट गौरव शर्मा
Chandigarh

पाक जासूस बने फौजी के बेटे के बारे में 5 नए खुलासे, दुश्मन तक ऐसे पहुंचाई जानकारी

28 अप्रैल 2018

model town triple murder
Delhi NCR

पार्किंग विवाद में ट्रिपल मर्डरः भाईयों को कारों का बेहद शौक, VVIP नंबर-0003 की थीं 6 गाड़ियां

28 अप्रैल 2018

More in City & states

maulvi home vandalized
Delhi NCR

मदरसे में रेप के आरोपी मौलवी के घर का ताला तोड़ हिंदू संगठन ने की तोड़फोड़, हंगामा

28 अप्रैल 2018

डेमो
Lucknow

गोंडा में शादी रचाने जा रहे दूल्हे को पुलिस पकड़कर ले आई थाने, ये थी वजह

29 अप्रैल 2018

result
Varanasi

यूपी बोर्डः रिजल्ट से पहले मनोवैज्ञानिकों ने दी अभिभावकों को बड़ी सलाह,जरूर मान लें

29 अप्रैल 2018

azamgarh
Varanasi

आजमगढ़ बवालः एक दिन पहले ही रची गई थी साजिश, मास्टरमाइंड ने सोशल मीडिया पर दी थी चेतावनी

29 अप्रैल 2018

SP workers threw tomatoes and eggs at the residence of UP Minister OP Rajbhar
Lucknow

कैबिनेट मंत्री राजभर के घर सपाइयों ने फेंके अंडे-टमाटर, अखिलेश बोले- नशा लोग करते हैं, जाति नहीं

28 अप्रैल 2018

Raveena Tondon
Delhi NCR

मदरसे में रेप: रवीना टंडन को दिखाना चाहता था नीचा, एक्ट्रेस ने करारा जवाब देकर की बोलती बंद

28 अप्रैल 2018

model town triple murder
Delhi NCR

पार्किंग विवाद में एक-दूसरे को मारने वाले भाईयों की है 100 करोड़ की संपत्ति, पढ़ें इनकी हिस्ट्री

28 अप्रैल 2018

विधायक की पेशी के बाद बाहर निकलते सीबीआई अधिकारी व अधिवक्ता
Kanpur

उन्नाव कांडः किशोरी को दूसरी बार विधायक के घर ले गई CBI, जेल में रातभर करवटें बदलते रहे 'सेंगर'

29 अप्रैल 2018

kushinagar accident
Lucknow

कुशीनगर हादसा : कहानियां सुनकर सोने वालीं 'परियां' हमेशा के लिए सो गईं, कई घरों के चिराग बुझे

27 अप्रैल 2018

किरण बाला
Chandigarh

पाकिस्तान जा धर्म बदल शादी करने वाली महिला की मुश्किलें बढ़ीं, नया सच आया सामने

28 अप्रैल 2018

किरण बाला
Chandigarh

FB पर प्यार और 3 बच्चों को छोड़ महिला चली गई पाकिस्तान, SGPC पर उठा गई सवाल

28 अप्रैल 2018

अवैध निर्माण तोड़े
Chandigarh

औरतें-बच्चे रोते बिलखते रहे...सपने टूटकर बिखरते रहे, बेबसी और तबाही का मंजर देखिए

28 अप्रैल 2018

केदारनाथ धाम
Dehradun

आज विधिविधान के साथ खुले केदारनाथ धाम के कपाट, पढ़िए धाम के बारे में एक बड़ा रहस्य

29 अप्रैल 2018

budha
Dehradun

वैशाख पूर्णिमा: 30 अप्रैल को करेंगे व्रत तो नहीं रहेगा अकाल मृत्यु का डर, ये उपाय करने से होगा लाभ

29 अप्रैल 2018

निर्मल सिंह
Chandigarh

पलभर में एक टैक्सी ड्राइवर बन गया करोड़पति, देखिए कैसे खुला किस्मत का ताला

28 अप्रैल 2018

aiims doctors strike
Delhi NCR

तीसरे दिन भी जारी है AIIMS के 1800 डॉक्टरों की हड़ताल, सेवाएं ठप और मरीज परेशान

28 अप्रैल 2018

train
train
डेमो
गरीब रथ

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.