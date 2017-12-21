Download App
आपका शहर Close

आधार कार्ड से जुड़ी इस खबर से हड़बड़ी में आए बैंक खाता धारक, बैंक में खाता है तो जरूर पढ़ें

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, देहरादून

Updated Thu, 21 Dec 2017 08:46 AM IST
new rule for bank account holders about aadhaar linking

आधार कार्ड से जुड़ी इस खबर ने बैंक खाता धारकों के लिए अब मुश्किल खड़ी कर दी है। अगर इस बात पर ध्यान नहीं दिया तो बैंक खाता बंद भी हो सकता है।

 

Comments

Browse By Tags

aadhar card rbi bank account holder

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

प्रद्युम्न केस: जुवेनाइल बोर्ड का बड़ा फैसला, आरोपी छात्र पर बालिग की तरह चलेगा केस

pradyuman murder case: court orders juvenile accused to be consider as adult
Comio Mobile

Most Viewed

रायन के माली ने खोला बहुत बड़ा राज, हत्या के वक्त आसपास भी नहीं था बस कंडक्टर

pradyuman thakur murder: gardener reveals new secret about main accused ashok
  • रविवार, 17 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

संसद परिसर में हुआ कुछ ऐसा कि आडवाणी के लिए भीड़ से बाहर आए राहुल और पकड़ लिया उनका हाथ

rahul gandhi helped lk advani to get proper place to stand on 16th anniversary of parliament attack
  • मंगलवार, 19 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

चश्मदीद का प्रद्युम्न हत्याकांड में बड़ा खुलासा, मना करने पर भी कंडक्टर ने धोए खून वाले कपड़े

pradyuman thakur murder case eye witness reveals many secrets
  • रविवार, 17 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!