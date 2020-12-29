शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttarakhand ›   Dehradun ›   Mussoorie Latest news: Actor Anupam Kher Shared Kashmiri pandits Painful Story Video on facebook

Mussoorie: बुजुर्ग कश्मीरी पंडित की पीड़ा सुनकर भावुक हुए एक्टर अनुपम खेर, शेयर किया वीडियो...

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, देहरादून/ मसूरी, Updated Tue, 29 Dec 2020 01:33 PM IST
अनुमप खेर/ मोहन लाल रैना
1 of 5
अनुमप खेर/ मोहन लाल रैना - फोटो : फेसबुक@अनुपम खेर
मसूरी में एक्टर अनुपम खेर एक कश्मीरी पंडित से मिले और उनसे बात की तो भावुक हो गए। उन्होंने 87 साल के कश्मीरी पंडित मोहन लाल रैना से बात चीत का एक वीडियो अपने फेसुक पर साझा कर भावुक पोस्ट भी लिखी। 
 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states dehradun national uttarakhand anupam kher kashmir mussoorie actor anupam अनुपम खेर kashmiri pandits

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

Mussoorie Latest news: Actor Anupam Kher Took Lift From Youth on Scooty After Stuck in Traffic Jam
Dehradun

Mussoorie: युवक से लिफ्ट लेकर स्कूटी से मसूरी की सड़कों पर घूमते दिखे एक्टर अनुपम खेर...

28 दिसंबर 2020

Snowfall, Uttarakhand
Dehradun

Uttarakhand Weather: नए साल से पहले बर्फ के आगोश में समाई देवभूमि की वादियां, देखें मनमोहक तस्वीरें...

28 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
ऐसे ही कॉम्पैक्ट सेगमेंट की गेम चेंजर नहीं बनी है Kia Sonet, ये है वजह
KIA SONET

ऐसे ही कॉम्पैक्ट सेगमेंट की गेम चेंजर नहीं बनी है Kia Sonet, ये है वजह
Uttarakhand Snowfall News: Season First Snowfall in Mussoorie Before New Year Beautiful Visuals
Dehradun

New Year 2021: मसूरी में सीजन की पहली बर्फबारी, तस्वीरों में देखें बर्फ से सराबोर खूबसूरत वादियां...

28 दिसंबर 2020

जम्मू-कश्मीर में बर्फबारी
Jammu

बर्फबारी से खिले कारोबारियों के चेहरे, चांदी-सा चमका माता वैष्णो देवी का दरबार, देखिए तस्वीरें

29 दिसंबर 2020

कुम्भ मेले से जुड़ी ये ख़ास बातें आपके लिए है बहुत जरुरी !
Astrology

कुम्भ मेले से जुड़ी ये ख़ास बातें आपके लिए है बहुत जरुरी !
परिवार का रो-रोकर बुरा हाल
Meerut

शहादत को नमन: बहुत वादे निभाने थे... अधूरा रह गया सबकुछ, मां-पत्नी का रो-रोकर बुरा हाल, तस्वीरें

29 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अनुमप खेर/ मोहन लाल रैना
अनुमप खेर/ मोहन लाल रैना - फोटो : फेसबुक@अनुपम खेर
मोहन लाल रैना
मोहन लाल रैना - फोटो : फेसबुक@अनुपम खेर
अनुपम खेर
अनुपम खेर - फोटो : फेसबुक@अनुपम खेर
- फोटो : फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : फाइल फोटो
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X