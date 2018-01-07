बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
एक से ज्यादा बैंक खाते हैं तो आपको होंगे ये नुकसान, नहीं ध्यान दिया तो पछताएंगे
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, देहरादून, Updated Sun, 07 Jan 2018 06:36 PM IST
अगर आपके पास भी एक से अधिक बैंक खाते हैं तो आपको ये नुकसान झेलने पड़ सकते हैं। हम एक से ज्यादा बैंक अकाउंट तो खुलवा लेते हैं लेकिन उनके नुकसान के बारे में नहीं सोचते।
