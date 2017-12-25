बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
Christmas 2017: कैंडल जलाकर विशेष प्रार्थना संग गिरजाघरों में कुछ यूं मना क्रिसमस,तस्वीरों में देखिए
Updated Mon, 25 Dec 2017 10:16 PM IST
जन्मा है जन्मा है, यीशु हमारा चरनी में जन्मा है..., आया है दिन क्रिसमस का चारों ओर खुशी और उल्लास है... जैसे गीतों के साथ सब जगह प्रभु ईसा मसीह के जन्म की खुशियां मनाई गईं। सोमवार को क्रिसमस डे पर सभी गिरजाघरों में विशेष प्रार्थना की गई।
