अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttarakhand ›   Dehradun ›   mahashivrtari 2018 lord shiva puja do or do not

महाशिवरात्रि 2018: आज इन बातों का रखेंगे ध्यान तो शिव आराधना होगी सफल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, देहरादून, Updated Tue, 13 Feb 2018 12:42 PM IST
mahashivrtari 2018 lord shiva puja do or do not
1 of 5
महाशिवरात्रि पर भगवान भोले की आराधना सफल करनी है तो इन बातों का जरूर ध्यान रखें। अगर इन्हें नजरअंदाज किया तो अनिष्ट हो सकता है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
mahashivratri 2018 shivratri 2018 mahashivratri

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

ankit honor killing: kejriwal walk out of ankit saxena condolence meet when asked compensation
Delhi NCR

ऑनर किलिंगः अंकित की शोकसभा में पहुंचे केजरीवाल, जब मांगा मुआवजा तो उठकर चल दिए CM

13 फरवरी 2018

mahashivratri 2018 puja shubh muhurat
Dehradun

महाशिवरात्रि 2018: न हों कनफ्यूज इस शुभ मुहूर्त पर करें भगवान शिव का पूजन 

13 फरवरी 2018

mahashivratri 2018, shivratri will effect two zodiac sign people
Chandigarh

#MahaShivratri पर 100 साल बाद 3 ऐसे शुभ संयोग, इन दो राशियों का भाग्योदय होगा

13 फरवरी 2018

Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in this city
Kanpur

यहां मुफ्त में मिलेंगे मलिन बस्ती वालाें काे झट-पट तैयार हाेने वाले पीएम आवास

13 फरवरी 2018

ram rahim meeting with mother naseeb kaur and wife harjeet kaur in sunariya jail rohtak
Chandigarh

राम रहीम से जेल में मिलने आई मां और पत्नी, कह गई ऐसी बात...बाबा दिखा उदास

13 फरवरी 2018

Here's Puja Timings and Vidhi For The Maha shivaratri 2018 date in India
Chandigarh

महाशिवरात्रि का व्रत 13 को रखें या 14 फरवरी को, ज्ञानी पंडितों ने बताया कब रहेगा शुभ, देखिए

13 फरवरी 2018

More in City & states

weapons are strictly forbidden wrote in wedding invitation
Chandigarh

शादी के कार्ड में लिखवा दिए ऐसे शब्द, समाज के लिए बन गए नजीर, देखिए तस्वीरें

13 फरवरी 2018

mahashivratri 2018 lord shiva lives in wonderful cave
Dehradun

पाताल तक जाने वाली इस अद्भुत गुफा में विराजते हैं भगवान भोलेनाथ

13 फरवरी 2018

mahashivratri 2018 special bhog for bright luck
Dehradun

महाशिवरात्रि 2018: पूजा के वक्त भोलेनाथ को चढ़ाएंगे यह खास भोग तो चमकेगी किस्मत

13 फरवरी 2018

valentines day 2018, love story of olympian wrestler yogeshwar dutt
Chandigarh

Valentines Day: इस पहलवान से लड़की ने किया था प्यार का इजहार, रोमांटिक लव स्टोरी

13 फरवरी 2018

mahashivratri 2018 miracle in this shiva temple
Dehradun

महादेव के इस मंदिर में होता है चमत्कार, अपने आप बजने लगती हैं घंटियां

13 फरवरी 2018

mahashivratri 2018 chanting auspicious mantra
Dehradun

महाशिवरात्रि 2018: चार प्रहरों में इन मंत्रों का करेंगे जाप तो अतिप्रसन्न होंगे भोलेनाथ

13 फरवरी 2018

maha shivratri 2018, nalas shiv temple in rajpura of punjab
Chandigarh

भोलेनाथ के इस मंदिर में स्वयं प्रकट हुआ था शिवलिंग, मान्यता ऐसी कि खाली नहीं जाती मुराद

13 फरवरी 2018

dr Murli Manohar Joshi Adopted Singhpur Village
Kanpur

तीन साल में एको बार गोद लिए गांव नहीं गए जोशी जी, अब हाे गई है एेसी हालत

13 फरवरी 2018

maha shivaratri, heres what you need to do on shivaratri
Chandigarh

महाशिवरात्रि आज, 100 साल बाद बन रहा ये अद्भुत संयोग, इस विधि से करें पूजा

13 फरवरी 2018

mahashivratri what is suitable date for vrat.
Lucknow

महाशिवरात्रि पर कब करें व्रत, 13 को या 14 फरवरी को...ये पढ़ें और दूर करें भ्रम

13 फरवरी 2018

in invitation letter wrote drinking alcohol is strictly forbidden
Kanpur

बेटी की शादी के कार्ड में लिखवाए तीन शब्द, समाज के लिए बन गए नजीर

12 फरवरी 2018

Rare Coincidence after 152 years on Maha shivaratri 2018
Dehradun

महाशिवरात्रि पर 152 साल बाद बना अद्भुत संयोग, मनोकामना के अनुसार इन चीजों से करें रुद्राभिषेक

13 फरवरी 2018

Here's The Puja Timings and Vidhi For The Maha shivaratri 2018 date in India
Chandigarh

13 फरवरी को ही शिवरात्रि मनाना शुभ, 14 तारीख सही नहीं, ये है वजह

12 फरवरी 2018

maha shivratri 2018, avoid 10 things to worship lord shiva
Chandigarh

51 साल बाद शुभ शिवरात्रि कल, शिवलिंग पर न चढ़ाएं ये 10 चीजें, नाराज होंगे महादेव

12 फरवरी 2018

actress Mayuri Kango is working as md in gurugram
Delhi NCR

एक्टिंग को अलविदा कह कर 90's की ये एक्ट्रेस कर रहीं गुरुग्राम में जॉब, जानें क्या थी वजह

13 फरवरी 2018

Maha Shivaratri 2018 lord shiva and parvati marriage places
Dehradun

महाशिवरात्रि पर देखिए वो जगह, जहां भगवान शिव और पार्वती ने लिए थे सात फेरे, तस्वीरें...

13 फरवरी 2018

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.