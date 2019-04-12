बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5cb00e58bdec2213e54bba40","slug":"lok-sabha-elections-2019-uttarakhand-final-voting-percentage-is-too-less","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u094b\u0915\u0938\u092d\u093e \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 2019: \u0906 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u092e\u0924\u0926\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0905\u0902\u0924\u093f\u092e \u0906\u0902\u0915\u0921\u093c\u093e, \u0909\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0930\u093e\u0916\u0902\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947 57.85 % \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0915\u092e \u0935\u094b\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: आ गया मतदान का अंतिम आंकड़ा, उत्तराखंड में पड़े 57.85 % से भी कम वोट
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, देहरादून, Updated Fri, 12 Apr 2019 09:49 AM IST
उत्तराखंड में 17वीं लोकसभा चुनाव के पहले चरण में बृहस्पतिवार को हुए मतदान का अंतिम आंकड़ा शुक्रवार की सुबह जारी किया गया। जो 57.85 प्रतिशत से भी कम है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
{"_id":"5cb00e58bdec2213e54bba40","slug":"lok-sabha-elections-2019-uttarakhand-final-voting-percentage-is-too-less","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u094b\u0915\u0938\u092d\u093e \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 2019: \u0906 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u092e\u0924\u0926\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0905\u0902\u0924\u093f\u092e \u0906\u0902\u0915\u0921\u093c\u093e, \u0909\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0930\u093e\u0916\u0902\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947 57.85 % \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0915\u092e \u0935\u094b\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5cb00e58bdec2213e54bba40","slug":"lok-sabha-elections-2019-uttarakhand-final-voting-percentage-is-too-less","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u094b\u0915\u0938\u092d\u093e \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 2019: \u0906 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u092e\u0924\u0926\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0905\u0902\u0924\u093f\u092e \u0906\u0902\u0915\u0921\u093c\u093e, \u0909\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0930\u093e\u0916\u0902\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947 57.85 % \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0915\u092e \u0935\u094b\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5cb00e58bdec2213e54bba40","slug":"lok-sabha-elections-2019-uttarakhand-final-voting-percentage-is-too-less","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u094b\u0915\u0938\u092d\u093e \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 2019: \u0906 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u092e\u0924\u0926\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0905\u0902\u0924\u093f\u092e \u0906\u0902\u0915\u0921\u093c\u093e, \u0909\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0930\u093e\u0916\u0902\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947 57.85 % \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0915\u092e \u0935\u094b\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5cb00e58bdec2213e54bba40","slug":"lok-sabha-elections-2019-uttarakhand-final-voting-percentage-is-too-less","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u094b\u0915\u0938\u092d\u093e \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 2019: \u0906 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u092e\u0924\u0926\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0905\u0902\u0924\u093f\u092e \u0906\u0902\u0915\u0921\u093c\u093e, \u0909\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0930\u093e\u0916\u0902\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947 57.85 % \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0915\u092e \u0935\u094b\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5cb00e58bdec2213e54bba40","slug":"lok-sabha-elections-2019-uttarakhand-final-voting-percentage-is-too-less","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u094b\u0915\u0938\u092d\u093e \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 2019: \u0906 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u092e\u0924\u0926\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0905\u0902\u0924\u093f\u092e \u0906\u0902\u0915\u0921\u093c\u093e, \u0909\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0930\u093e\u0916\u0902\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947 57.85 % \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0915\u092e \u0935\u094b\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5cb00e58bdec2213e54bba40","slug":"lok-sabha-elections-2019-uttarakhand-final-voting-percentage-is-too-less","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u094b\u0915\u0938\u092d\u093e \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 2019: \u0906 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u092e\u0924\u0926\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0905\u0902\u0924\u093f\u092e \u0906\u0902\u0915\u0921\u093c\u093e, \u0909\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0930\u093e\u0916\u0902\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947 57.85 % \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0915\u092e \u0935\u094b\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5cb00e58bdec2213e54bba40","slug":"lok-sabha-elections-2019-uttarakhand-final-voting-percentage-is-too-less","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u094b\u0915\u0938\u092d\u093e \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 2019: \u0906 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u092e\u0924\u0926\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0905\u0902\u0924\u093f\u092e \u0906\u0902\u0915\u0921\u093c\u093e, \u0909\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0930\u093e\u0916\u0902\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947 57.85 % \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0915\u092e \u0935\u094b\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5cb00e58bdec2213e54bba40","slug":"lok-sabha-elections-2019-uttarakhand-final-voting-percentage-is-too-less","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u094b\u0915\u0938\u092d\u093e \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 2019: \u0906 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u092e\u0924\u0926\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0905\u0902\u0924\u093f\u092e \u0906\u0902\u0915\u0921\u093c\u093e, \u0909\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0930\u093e\u0916\u0902\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947 57.85 % \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0915\u092e \u0935\u094b\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5cb00e58bdec2213e54bba40","slug":"lok-sabha-elections-2019-uttarakhand-final-voting-percentage-is-too-less","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u094b\u0915\u0938\u092d\u093e \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 2019: \u0906 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u092e\u0924\u0926\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0905\u0902\u0924\u093f\u092e \u0906\u0902\u0915\u0921\u093c\u093e, \u0909\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0930\u093e\u0916\u0902\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947 57.85 % \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0915\u092e \u0935\u094b\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5cb00e58bdec2213e54bba40","slug":"lok-sabha-elections-2019-uttarakhand-final-voting-percentage-is-too-less","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u094b\u0915\u0938\u092d\u093e \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 2019: \u0906 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u092e\u0924\u0926\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0905\u0902\u0924\u093f\u092e \u0906\u0902\u0915\u0921\u093c\u093e, \u0909\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0930\u093e\u0916\u0902\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947 57.85 % \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0915\u092e \u0935\u094b\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अमर उजाला
Downloads
© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.