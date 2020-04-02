शहर चुनें

Lockdown in Uttarakhand: Ladenge Choro Se, Kinnar Doping Help To Poor People and give Food

#LadengeCoronaSe: नजीर बने किन्नर, गरीबों के घर पहुंचा रहे राशन और पैसे, लॉकडाउन के लिए कर रहे जागरुक, तस्वीरें...

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, रुड़की, Updated Thu, 02 Apr 2020 06:14 PM IST
Lockdown in Uttarakhand: Ladenge Choro Se, Kinnar Doping Help To Poor People and give Food
1 of 6
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
कोरोना वायरस के खौफ के बीच उत्तराखंड के रुड़की में किन्नर लोगों की मदद के लिए सामने आए हैं। मुसीबत में फंसे और भूखे-प्यासे लोगों को खाना देकर, जरूरतमंदों को राशन और पैसे देखकर किन्नरों ने नजीर पेश की है। तस्वीरें देखिए ...
