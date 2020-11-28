बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5fc258ca8ebc3e9be04ec2fb","slug":"kisan-andolan-news-uttarakhand-farmers-broke-barricades-to-go-for-delhi-protest-police-arrested-farmers","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Kisan Andolan in Uttarakhand :\u00a0\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0948\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930-\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0949\u0932\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0948\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u0921\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0906\u0917\u0947 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u0947\u00a0\u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928 \u0924\u094b \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e\u00a0\u0917\u093f\u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Kisan Andolan in Uttarakhand : ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉलियों से बैरिकेडिंग तोड़ आगे बढ़े किसान तो पुलिस ने किया गिरफ्तार
न्यूज़ डेस्क, अमर उजाला, रुड़की/नारसन, Updated Sat, 28 Nov 2020 08:11 PM IST
दिल्ली कूच कर रहे किसानों को पुलिस ने नारसन बॉर्डर पर रोकने की कोशिश की, लेकिन ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली से बैरियर तोड़कर वे यूपी की सीमा में करीब आधा किमी तक आगे बढ़ गए। इसके बाद बॉर्डर पर तैनात भारी पुलिस बल ने पीछा कर किसानों को हिरासत में ले लिया और नारसन पुलिस चौकी ले आई। इस दौरान किसानों और पुलिस के बीच तीखी नोकझोंक भी हुई। करीब पांच घंटे बाद किसानों को छोड़ दिया गया।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
