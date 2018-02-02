बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a73f09f4f1c1b8d268b7cf9","slug":"horoscope-2018-shani-dev-bad-effect-on-zodiac","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0928 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0936\u0928\u093f\u0926\u0947\u0935 \u0915\u0940 \u0909\u0917\u094d\u0930 \u0928\u091c\u0930\u0947\u0902, \u0916\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
इन राशियों पर पड़ी शनिदेव की उग्र नजरें, खड़ी करेंगे बड़ी परेशानी
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, देहरादून, Updated Fri, 02 Feb 2018 11:34 AM IST
शनिदेव की उग्र नजरें कुछ राशियों पर बुरा प्रभाव डालने वाली हैं। शनि इन राशि जातकों के लिए बड़ी परेशानियां खड़ी करने वाले हैं।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a73f09f4f1c1b8d268b7cf9","slug":"horoscope-2018-shani-dev-bad-effect-on-zodiac","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0928 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0936\u0928\u093f\u0926\u0947\u0935 \u0915\u0940 \u0909\u0917\u094d\u0930 \u0928\u091c\u0930\u0947\u0902, \u0916\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a73f09f4f1c1b8d268b7cf9","slug":"horoscope-2018-shani-dev-bad-effect-on-zodiac","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0928 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0936\u0928\u093f\u0926\u0947\u0935 \u0915\u0940 \u0909\u0917\u094d\u0930 \u0928\u091c\u0930\u0947\u0902, \u0916\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a73f09f4f1c1b8d268b7cf9","slug":"horoscope-2018-shani-dev-bad-effect-on-zodiac","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0928 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0936\u0928\u093f\u0926\u0947\u0935 \u0915\u0940 \u0909\u0917\u094d\u0930 \u0928\u091c\u0930\u0947\u0902, \u0916\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a73f09f4f1c1b8d268b7cf9","slug":"horoscope-2018-shani-dev-bad-effect-on-zodiac","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0928 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0936\u0928\u093f\u0926\u0947\u0935 \u0915\u0940 \u0909\u0917\u094d\u0930 \u0928\u091c\u0930\u0947\u0902, \u0916\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a73f09f4f1c1b8d268b7cf9","slug":"horoscope-2018-shani-dev-bad-effect-on-zodiac","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0928 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0936\u0928\u093f\u0926\u0947\u0935 \u0915\u0940 \u0909\u0917\u094d\u0930 \u0928\u091c\u0930\u0947\u0902, \u0916\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a73f09f4f1c1b8d268b7cf9","slug":"horoscope-2018-shani-dev-bad-effect-on-zodiac","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0928 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0936\u0928\u093f\u0926\u0947\u0935 \u0915\u0940 \u0909\u0917\u094d\u0930 \u0928\u091c\u0930\u0947\u0902, \u0916\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a73f09f4f1c1b8d268b7cf9","slug":"horoscope-2018-shani-dev-bad-effect-on-zodiac","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0928 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0936\u0928\u093f\u0926\u0947\u0935 \u0915\u0940 \u0909\u0917\u094d\u0930 \u0928\u091c\u0930\u0947\u0902, \u0916\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a73f09f4f1c1b8d268b7cf9","slug":"horoscope-2018-shani-dev-bad-effect-on-zodiac","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0928 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0936\u0928\u093f\u0926\u0947\u0935 \u0915\u0940 \u0909\u0917\u094d\u0930 \u0928\u091c\u0930\u0947\u0902, \u0916\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.