अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttarakhand ›   Dehradun ›   Government employees may face big problem

सरकारी कर्मचारियों के लिए आई बुरी खबर, सरकार का यह फरमान बढ़ा देगा टेंशन

न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, देहरादून, Updated Tue, 06 Feb 2018 10:59 PM IST
Government employees may face big problem
1 of 7
सरकारी कर्मचारियों के लिए बुरी खबर आई है। सरकार ने नया फरमान जारी किया है।

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
government employees transfer act government job transfer

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

Devar has been sent to jail for hugging bhabhi
Varanasi

देवर बोला भाभी बस एक बार गले लगा लो, और ‌फिर उसके बाद...

6 फरवरी 2018

Badly Beaten By Police says Bobby Kataria
Chandigarh

'पुलिस ने बहुत टार्चर किया, जानबूझ कर अंदरूनी जख्म मारे, वकील तक नहीं दिया'

6 फरवरी 2018

Solar Eclipse 2018 effects on zodiac
Dehradun

इस दिन लगेगा साल का पहला सूर्यग्रहण, इन राशि वालों के जीवन में होंगे कई बड़े बदलाव

6 फरवरी 2018

pics of manushi chhillar talked aboy periods and sanitary pads
Delhi NCR

PICS : मानुषी छिल्लर ने पीरियड्स और सेनेटरी पैड के बारे में खुल कर की बातें, कहा ये सब..

6 फरवरी 2018

Foreign women said i will not come in kashi again
Varanasi

बाबा विश्वनाथ मंदिर आई विदेशी महिला बोली, अब कभी नहीं आऊंगी काशी, इस कारण हुई आहत

6 फरवरी 2018

police caught gold ornaments bag in haridwar
Dehradun

बस स्टेंड पर यात्री के बैग से निकले सोने के इतने गहने, देखते ही पुलिस के उड़ गए होश

6 फरवरी 2018

More in City & states

Homosexual relationship horrible end in srinagar
Dehradun

दो दोस्तों ने बनाए समलैंगिक संबन्ध, फिर इस रिश्ते का कर डाला खौफनाक अंत, दर्दनाक तस्वीरें

6 फरवरी 2018

Earn money every month in this government scheme frome house
Dehradun

सरकार की इस योजना से घर बैठे हर महीने कमाएं 30 हजार रुपए, ऐसे मिलेगा डबल मुनाफा

6 फरवरी 2018

women health worker fell down from roof when she taking selfie
Varanasi

बलियाः सेल्फी लेते समय छत से गिरकर महिला स्वास्थ्य कर्मी की मौत, ऐसे हुआ हादसा

6 फरवरी 2018

venus Good effect on these zodiac after enter in Aquarius
Dehradun

चाल बदलकर कुंभ राशि में पहुंचे शुक्रदेव, इन राशि के जातकों की चमकेगी किस्मत

6 फरवरी 2018

cricketer suresh raina asked for a gift to Acharya Bal Krishna
Dehradun

पतंजलि पहुंचे क्रिकेटर सुरेश रैना, आचार्य बाल कृष्ण से मांग लिया खास तोहफा

6 फरवरी 2018

14 february 2018 zodiac good luck
Dehradun

14 फरवरी को चमकेगी इन राशियों की किस्मत, मिलेगा कुछ ऐसा कि नहीं रहेगा खुशी का ठिकाना

6 फरवरी 2018

UP board examination start today
Varanasi

UP ‍बोर्ड परीक्षा पर सरकार की नजर, डिप्टी सीएम ने जौनपुर में मारा छापा

6 फरवरी 2018

rajasthan sirohi- youth forcefully tried to make an oldie to say jai shree ram
Jaipur

हैवानियत की हदें पार, जबरन 'जय श्रीराम' बुलवाने के लिए भिखारी से मारपीट, वीडियो वायरल

6 फरवरी 2018

inspection of deputy cm in the examination centers of gonda
Lucknow

डिप्टी सीएम ने गोंडा में परीक्षा केंद्रों का किया औचक निरीक्षण, श्रावस्ती में नकल करती धरी गई छात्रा

6 फरवरी 2018

bank account holder big problem aadhaar card
Dehradun

बैंक में खाता है तो अब Aadhaar खड़ी करेगा बड़ी मुसीबत, पढ़ें वरना छिन जाएगा सुकून

6 फरवरी 2018

big news for bank account holder
Dehradun

बैंक खाता धारकों के लिए जरूरी खबर, नहीं पढ़ी तो फिर पछताएंगे...

31 जनवरी 2018

kurukshetra gangrape case, jind gangrape case truth revealed
Chandigarh

नहर किनारे मिली थी छात्रा की लाश, जांच में सामने आया ऐसा सच, जानकर रोने लगे सब

6 फरवरी 2018

valentines day 14 february 2018 do this before Propose for fortune
Dehradun

‪‪Valentine's Day: इस तरह से चुनेंगे अपना पार्टनर, तो हमेशा खुशियों से भरा रहेगा जीवन

6 फरवरी 2018

tax on aadhaar card
Dehradun

आधार कार्ड धारकों के लिए बुरी खबर, अब यहां भी लगेगा Tax

6 फरवरी 2018

sbi big remind for customers
Dehradun

SBI ने कस्टमर्स के लिए जारी किया नया फरमान, मान लें वरना बंद हो जाएगा अकाउंट

6 फरवरी 2018

invest 1400 rupees and become millionaire
Dehradun

1400 रुपए इनवेस्ट करने पर आपको होगा करोड़ों का फायदा, ऐसे करें इनवेस्ट

6 फरवरी 2018

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.