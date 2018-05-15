शहर चुनें

द.अफ्रीका में राजनीतिक भूचाल लाने वाले गुप्ता ब्रदर्स पहुंचे बदरीनाथ धाम,करने वाले हैं बेहद खास काम

न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, बदरीनाथ, Updated Tue, 15 May 2018 09:22 PM IST
gupta brothers
1 of 5
दक्षिण अफ्रीका के राष्ट्रपति जैकब जुमा के इस्तीफे को लेकर अंतरराष्ट्रीय स्तर पर चर्चाओं में आए सहारनपुर के गुप्ता बंधु मंगलवार को भगवान बदरीनाथ के दरबार में पहुंचे। यहां वे अब बेहद खास काम करने वाले हैं।
gupta brothers jacob zuma badrinath temple char dham yatra char dham yatra 2018 south africa

