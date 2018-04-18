शहर चुनें

दूध का इस्तेमाल करने से पहले संभल जाएं, इन तरीकों से करें 'असली-नकली' की पहचान

न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, देहरादून, Updated Wed, 18 Apr 2018 06:58 PM IST
दूध हर घर में प्रयोग किया जाने वाला खाद्य पदार्थ है। बच्चों से लेकर बूढ़े तक सभी इसका प्रयोग करते हैं। लेकिन इसके प्रयोग से पहले इस तरीके से अपने दूध में मिलावट की पहचान जरूर कर लें।
milk fake milk fake milk making milk adulteration milk adulteration test

milk
डेमो
Milk sample
milk
दूध

