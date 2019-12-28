बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
‘संविधान बचाओ, देश बचाओ’ रैली : देहरादून में कांग्रेस ने दिखाई अपनी ताकत, तस्वीरों में देखें...
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, देहरादून, Updated Sat, 28 Dec 2019 03:15 PM IST
देहरादून में शनिवार को ‘संविधान बचाओ, देश बचाओ’ रैली निकाली गई। जिसमें उत्तराखंड कांग्रेस ने शक्ति प्रदर्शन किया।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
28 दिसंबर 2019
