बदरीनाथ जा रहे गुजरात के यात्रियों का वाहन अलकनंदा में गिरा, एक की मौत, दो लापता, तस्वीरों में दर्दनाक मंजर

न्यूज़ डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जोशीमठ, Updated Sat, 07 Nov 2020 08:39 PM IST
Char dham yatra 2020: gujrat devotees going for badrinath yatra vehicle fell in to river at
- फोटो : amar ujala
बदरीनाथ धाम की यात्रा पर जा रहे तीर्थयात्रियों का वाहन शनिवार को टैया पुल के पास अनियंत्रित होकर करीब दो सौ मीटर नीचे अलकनंदा में जा गिरा। वाहन में चार लोग सवार थे, जिसमें से एक यात्री की मौत हो गई, जबकि दो यात्री लापता हैं।
 
chamoli dehradun uttarakhand accident badrinath dham road accident char dham yatra

- फोटो : amar ujala
- फोटो : amar ujala
